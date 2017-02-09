Students protest after homeless forced out of encampments

Chapman students gathered to protest at the Santa Ana riverbed Wednesday after an Orange County Public Works project that seeks to help with flood control forced homeless people out of their encampments.

Students held signs encouraging people to call local government representatives and passed out water bottles and trash bags at the encampment, which is located at Chapman Avenue and the 22 Freeway, a block from Panther Village.

“We just came here to lend our bodies and our voices,” said Jenna Reynolds, a junior graphic design major. “This is the least someone can do for something that’s happening in their own community.”

Construction workers used a bulldozer to move boulders to a spot that used to be part of the homeless encampment.

Brad West, a junior political science major, said that he and his girlfriend saw an article that described the situation, so they began messaging people who they thought would be interested in protesting. Some students arrived beginning at 10 a.m.

“We’ve tried to contact elected representatives, but they’ve been slow to respond,” West said. “(The homeless people) have been advised to move to the Santa Ana Civic District, in that courtyard, but that’s already at maximum capacity. And that is literally just them sleeping outside. There’s already way too many people there.”

According to the Orange County Register, 461 homeless people lived in the Civic Center as of September 2016. There has been a 283 percent increase in aggravated assaults in that area from 2011 to 2015, the Register reported.

West said that anyone who resists will get arrested, and junior creative writing major Rebecca Rost said that she witnessed an arrest earlier in the day.

“These are our neighbors,” Rost said. “They need our help.”