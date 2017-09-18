Students speak out about homeless people

After eight years of being homeless and struggling with heroin addiction, Brad West’s brother died. Now, the political science major is doing everything he can to change the way the homeless are being treated in Orange.

West and two other Chapman students, Atty McLellan and Juan Bustillo, attended the Orange City Council meeting Sept. 11 to propose ways to approach the homeless people in the county.

“When they marginalize homeless people, they’re marginalizing people like my brother, which is heartbreaking,” West told The Panther. “I’m doing this in his memory. I’m fighting for everybody like them. Everybody deserves dignity and help.”

According to the Orange County Continuum of Care 2017 Homeless Count & Survey Report, less than a quarter of a percent of the county’s population is homeless.

West, McLellan and Bustillo want the city council to urge Orange County to take action on the homelessness issue, McLellan said. In the meantime, since there’s no place for the homeless to go, McLellan said they want the city to put a hold on the anti-camping city ordinance – which bans camping in public areas – until there is available housing for the homeless.

“The long-term goal is for them to push the county to get permanent supportive housing. In the meantime, we want an intermediary outdoor living campground that’s secure for people who are in transition,” said McLellan, who is a senior political science and peace studies double major.

Orange City Councilman Mike Alvarez told The Panther that homelessness is “definitely the No. 1 issue on people’s minds.”

“I’m glad that (the students) brought another perspective,” Alvarez said. “They were a perspective of students that live in town, as opposed to most of the people there who were either homeowners or business owners.”

West, McLellan and Bustillo have been active in both the Chapman community and the Orange County community, including holding meetings on campus, organizing water drives and attending city council meetings. They have also worked closely with the Orange County Poverty Alleviation Coalition, West said.

Last year, the students protested homeless displacement at Santa Ana Civic Center and have handed out water to the homeless people.

In the next few weeks, West, McLellan and Bustillo plan to reach out to university clubs, fraternities and sororities to educate them about homelessness in Orange, as well as organize a rally that begins at Chapman and ends at the Orange City Council Chambers Oct. 10, the date of the next city council meeting.

“All of the Chapman community, every time we’ve been like ‘Hey can someone donate $5 for a pack of water?’ they’re willing to do it. They’re so willing to give, it’s just not knowing what to do,” McLellan said.