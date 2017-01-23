2 students taken to hospital after inner-tubing in Santa Ana riverbed

Two Chapman students were taken to UC Irvine Medical Center at about 12:49 a.m. Jan. 21 after highway patrol and police officers received a report of possible drowning in the Santa Ana riverbed in Orange, said Lt. Fred Lopez, Orange Police Department’s public information officer.

Lopez said that officers found a 20-year-old woman between the 22 Freeway and the Memory overpass, near the The Outlets at Orange. The woman told officers that she had been inner-tubing in the river with a 22-year-old male companion, who officers located north of the overpass a few minutes later.



Lopez said that although multiple fire units and an Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter were sent to the scene in case a water rescue was needed, both students were able to get out of the water with no assistance.

The male student had been drinking, Lopez said, but was not intoxicated. He suffered abrasions on his body and had swallowed a “significant amount of water.” He was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center because he had difficulty breathing.

The female student had not consumed any alcohol and did not request any medical attention, but rode in the ambulance with the male student. Both students reside in Panther Village, and Public Safety was informed of the incident.

Follow The Panther as we continue reporting on this.