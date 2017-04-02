Students want gender-neutral restrooms, survey finds

In a survey conducted by Student Government President Annabell Liao, 110 of the 133 respondents said that they wanted multi-stall gender-inclusive restrooms on campus.

Out of the total respondents, seven had no preference, and 16 were opposed to the change.

The survey was open for two weeks.

“For the people who felt strongly either way, they had the opportunity to respond to the survey, but the responses were overwhelmingly in favor of creating more gender-neutral spaces on campus,” Liao said.

Vice President of Campus Planning and Operations Kris Olsen told The Panther March 12 that the university began converting its single-user restrooms 10 years prior to a September bill signed by California Gov. Jerry Brown, which requires all public single-user bathrooms to post signs that read “all-gender.”

Dean of Students Jerry Price also told The Panther March 12 that there are no plans to build gender-neutral bathrooms in existing buildings – citing issues with plumbing rerouting and finding new spaces – something that Juan Bustillo, the vice president of the Queer and Trans People of Color Collective, does not agree with.

“Jerry Price’s reasoning that he would have to redo the plumbing in order to make the bathrooms gender-neutral is ridiculous,” the sophomore political science and screenwriting major said. “All we need is to change the signs, and probably create some new policies on it.”

The survey conducted by Liao was created to make a clear opportunity for students to give feedback on creating new restrooms, she said.

“Reaching out to other students and hearing their perspectives can be powerful,” Liao said.

The survey was a Google form that was emailed to the undergraduate student body, both before and at the end of spring break. It was also shared over social media, Liao said, and responses were anonymous.

Liao said that she hoped her survey could get some feedback in a place that she feels has otherwise been ignored.

“I’ve heard that in transgender and gender nonconforming students, only using the single-stall restrooms on campus can make them feel ‘othered,’” Liao said. “So by making a few multi-stall gender-neutral restrooms available across Chapman, we can help destigmatize transgender and gender nonconforming students, and also foster a more inclusive campus.”