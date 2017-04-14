Students wear red lipstick to speak out against victim-blaming

For some Chapman students last week, red lipstick was not just a fashion statement, but a way to stand in solidarity with survivors of sexual violence.

About 45 students – many wearing red lipstick – tabled in the Attallah Piazza with Chapman’s Creating A Rape-Free Environment for Students (C.A.R.E.S.) April 10 – 12 to promote the Red My Lips campaign, which seeks to show the realities of sexual assault and end victim-blaming.

“The red lipstick is to draw attention to no matter what a person’s wearing, it doesn’t matter, it’s not their fault,” said senior Taylor Aronow, the vice president of C.A.R.E.S. “The perpetrator is who’s at fault, not the victim or survivor. I really think that’s a message that we hope to get across to the Chapman community.”

This is the second year that C.A.R.E.S. has hosted the event on campus, Aronow said. The global campaign began in 2013.

Lily Turner, a freshman graphic design major who volunteered at the event with her sorority, Alpha Phi, said she feels it is important for people to be aware that sexual assault is a reality at Chapman, even if they aren’t directly affected by it.

“Even on Chapman’s campus, it is happening,” Turner said. “It’s really important to know that it’s happening to other people, and to give them the confidence to come speak out about it, and not for it to be a shameful thing. It’s shameful for the person who did it, not for the victim.”

As of October 2016, 68 cases of sexual misconduct had been reported at Chapman within the past year, most of which were sexual assault, sexual harassment, sexual battery or dating violence. Thirty-five were forwarded for further investigation. According to the Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, six cases of forcible sex offenses were reported on campus in 2015.

Dean of Students Jerry Price told The Panther in October that these numbers have remained consistent over the past few years, but said that he thinks victims and bystanders have become more willing to report sexual assault.

Justin Thompson, a junior television and broadcast journalism major who is a member of C.A.R.E.S., said he feels that it is important to educate students about the signs of unhealthy or abusive relationships.



“Any time someone is (being) controlled or mistreated, just be aware and know that nobody deserves that,” Thompson said. “Everyone deserves to have self-respect and stand up for themselves and know that they are worth something, and deserve to be treated with respect.”

During the event, C.A.R.E.S. also provided temporary tattoos, stickers and buttons to students at the table as alternative ways to support the cause.

Because the red lipstick is so vibrant, it’s not only symbolic, Aronow said, but also draws attention to the cause and serves as a conversation starter.

Aronow said that she hopes Red My Lips will help end victim-blaming in the Chapman community, and that the message will spark conversations about sexual assault.

“We hope that people will continue talking about it for the rest of the month, or for the rest of the year, really,” Aronow said.