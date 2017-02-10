Study: 9.6 percent of Chapman students come from families in top 1 percent

Sixty-four percent of students at Chapman come from families whose income is in the top 20 percent, and 9.6 percent of students come from families within the top 1 percent, according to a study on economic diversity published by the New York Times in January.

The study found that the median family income of a Chapman student is $149,800. Chapman’s median income was slightly lower than other midsize private universities in Southern California. In comparison, Loyola Marymount University’s median family income is $163,700 and Scripps College’s is $160,700.

“I think with the cost of Chapman tuition, it’s not surprising,” said Murphy Studebaker, a sophomore film production major. “Even though Chapman gives out a lot of scholarships, it’s almost impossible for low-income families to afford to send their kids here.”

Compared to 182 other colleges in California, Chapman ranked No. 11 in highest median parental income, 25th out of 71 highly selective private colleges, fourth out of the 11 colleges that compete within the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and 92nd out of the 2,395 total colleges researched.

Arianna Ngnomire, a sophomore screen acting major, said the results of the study did not surprise her.

“I think up until recently, Chapman has focused on fundraising heavily, which in turn means they need to attract wealthier families for donations,” Ngnomire said. “I hope going forward Chapman will burst the economic bubble they have created in Orange.”

The rankings are based on findings from The Equality of Opportunity Project, which investigated how income levels and economic class vary across private college campuses, and used millions of anonymous tax filings and tuition records from more than 2,000 American colleges and universities.

The study classified families in the top 1 percent as those who have incomes that total $630,000 or more per year, while families in the bottom 5 percent make about $20,000 or less per year.

By tracking about 30 million students born between 1980 and 1991 from different universities across the U.S., the study found that about 1.7 percent of Chapman students who came from a poor family in the bottom fifth of incomes moved to the top fifth as adults. The median student income at age 34 was $47,900. However, 34 percent of Chapman students who were from the bottom fifth of incomes as students moved to the top fifth as adults.

Like Studebaker and Ngnomire, freshman biochemistry and molecular biology major Kamron Sohrabian was not surprised to hear the results of the study

“Chapman is a private school, which means that tuition is obviously higher compared to community colleges and public universities, so I guess in a sense, it is something you’d expect,” Sohrabian said. “I think that Chapman does its best to provide economic diversity as much as possible with offering scholarships, but I don’t really know what more Chapman or really any other school can do to make tuition more affordable for students.”

Studebaker said that higher education is becoming inaccessible due to tuition costs, and that young adults who want to attend college have to stay home and earn incomes.

“There’s really not a way to fix it with a privatized system of education, because then you have universities being run to make a profit rather than to serve their students and their communities, and their goal is to make money rather than to educate,” Studebaker said. “I don’t know how much money Chapman spends on cleaning its sidewalks, but I’m sure part of that money could go to benefit students that need financial aid.”