Surfer, punk rocker and executive director of an art museum

A twelve-year-old boy heard his calling in the halls of the Treasures of Tutankhamun” exhibit at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in 1978.Thirty-two years later, his love affair with art and museums still holds true.Ed Fosmire, adjunct professor of art history, will use his life-long art education in his new position as executive director of the Oceanside Museum of Art in North San Diego County. The appointment of the 17-year museum veteran was announced in April, after a “long courtship” and multiple meetings, Fosmire said.”It’s just a dream. This really is a dream job,” Fosmire said.Most people working in museums love art but are not artists, Fosmire said. But their passion for art is fueled by intrigue and curiosity, he added.”I can hold my own playing Pictionary but I never had a dream of being an artist,” he said. “That’s what I love about art; there are no rules.”Fosmire was raised in Inglewood, Calif., in a family that was not artistic at all, he said. It was his aunt, Jeanne Heyerick, a metropolitan woman, who fostered his interest in art from an early age. His twin brother took the business route, while Fosmire followed in the cultured steps of his aunt.”She’s really thrilled. It’s nice to have one of her nephews follow her passion,” Fosmire said.Fosmire traveled to Japan, Singapore and India as a student at California State University, Long Beach. Considering American culture to be less exposed to foreign cultures, these new places were eye opening, Fosmire said.”The Taj Mahal is actually more spectacular than any one can imagine, it is like a desert mirage, so incredibly beautiful,” Fosmire said of his life-changing trip to India.Fosmire was one of the most promising graduate students of art history at Long Beach, said Cher Comer, art department faculty coordinator at Cal State Long Beach.”Ed Fosmire is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. He’s helpful, fun and funny,” said Comer, who knew Fosmire while he was a student. Fosmire received his bachelor’s in 1990 and master’s in 1993.While earning his master’s degree, he was particularly inspired by Professor Ingrid Aall, who mentored him, Fosmire said.”One of the few good students is one of those who can listen and take directive. He was one of those,” said Ingrid Aall, professor emerita of Asian art history at Long Beach.This attitude shows in his teaching. Fosmire makes an effort to build relationships with his students that last longer than a semester, said sophomore Hilary Leath, art history major.”He cares about the information he is teaching because he makes an effort to explain,” Leath said.Fosmire’s achievement as a professor and museum director reflect well on Aall, but the honor is all his, she said.”He has been faithful to his own potential,” Aall said.Fosmire joins the Oceanside Museum with an expertise in fundraising. He was the director of development and marketing at Long Beach Museum of Art and director of development at Cal State Long Beach.”Museums are not only important places, but they’re magical places,” Fosmire said.An avid surfer for 10 years, Fosmire dedicates time at least once a week to the waves. He even tells his students that Sunday is surf day, the only day he will be out of touch, Leath said.Once the doors of his new office shut, however, early ’80s hardcore bands The Dead Kennedys and Circle Jerks, blast from inside. Fosmire loves punk rock and had a gig as a guitarist in a punk rock band 20 years ago.”There’s no reason I’m going to change just because I have a nicer office,” he said.