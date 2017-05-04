Swastikas and free speech discussed at open forum

Dean of Students Jerry Price began the semester’s final Community Forum May 2 by holding up a poster with a swastika on it.

Seven administrators and seven students gathered to discuss free speech and in the Cross-Cultural Center, which has been hosted the monthly forums since its opening in February.

The poster that Price showed to initiate discussion had been removed from a statue outside of the Irvine Lecture Hall. Under a graphic of a swastika embedded in the stars of an American Flag – a design originally credited to artist Wes Wilson – the poster read “Are We Next? Beware! Refuse Fascism!”

“It seems to be using a swastika not as a threat, or to advocate Nazism, but to make a statement that our country may become fascist or like Nazi Germany,” Price said at the forum. “We took (the poster) down, but what if a student organization had put it up? Would we see it as a violation of university policy?”

Price said the poster was taken down because it violated two points of the posting policy listed in the Student Conduct Code: It was posted on top of other artwork, and it did not have the name of the person or organization who posted it.

Some students thought that the poster fell under the category of “free speech.”

“Just because it’s up there doesn’t mean the university supports the idea,” said Stephen Ragsdale, a freshman news and documentary major who attended the forum.

Other students agreed.

“I think given the current framework and policy we have, it would just be considered free speech,” sophomore screenwriting major Arianna Ngnomire said during the forum.

Ngnomire was one of the students who responded when an “All Lives Matter” sign was posted in front of the Leatherby Libraries. The sign was taken down by Facilities Management Feb. 9 because it violated similar policies.

Price said that the premise behind the community forum is to have a regular place for students to discuss issues, rather than only holding forums when something happens on campus.

“These conversations are completely open,” Price said. “People can bring whatever issues up they want.”

The conversation moved through a discussion of the origin of the swastika, a symbol that, according to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, originated as a Sanskrit symbol that stood for good fortune, luck and well-being. The conversation turned to an examination of cultural appropriation, including mascots, Halloween costumes and language.

“Rarely a month goes by when there’s not frustration or anger about this group or that group doing something,” Price said. “And what’s complicated further, is who gets to be the spokesperson for whose culture is being appropriated?”

Niles Lopshire, a freshman psychology major, said that the student population is a “melting pot” and a “salad bowl.”

“We’re mixed and constantly going,” Lopshire said. “We see different words come in, like ‘swag,’ and now I barely ever hear that word anymore. We’re constantly changing.”