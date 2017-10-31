13 attend discussion event with Israeli soldiers

Thirteen people attended a discussion with two Israeli soldiers, hosted by the Students Supporting Israel club (SSI) club Oct. 30.

The soldiers, who spoke about their military experience and their interactions with Palestinians, were from My Truth, an Israeli-based movement that “seek(s) to share the values and experiences of Israeli soldiers.”

SSI hosted soldiers Aviad Yisraeli and Timna Rockman, to encourage a positive perspective of Israel on campus, said club president Leehe Reihanian.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which centers around each side’s right to territory in Israel, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, has been continuous since the end of the 19th century, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

Rockman said that when she was 24, she was involved with an organization that brought Israeli and Palestinian women together.

“We would talk about what normal women our age would discuss, but as soon as politics was introduced, the Palestinian women never wanted to listen,” she said.

The club that hosted the event, and wanted to foster a discussion “free from political agendas,” did not invite any members of Chapman’s Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) to the event, Reihanian said.

“I don’t know anyone from Students for Justice in Palestine that I could’ve reached out to,” Reihanian said. “But this event was for all Chapman students who wanted to come and learn.”

Safi Nazzal, the president of SJP, did not know the event was taking place, he said.

“I would not have gone if I had known,” Nazzal wrote in an email to The Panther. “It’s difficult hearing settler-colonial soldiers justify land theft and a security apparatus that squeezes your people of their lives.”

Israel captured the West Bank in Palestine in 1967, after the Six-Day War, according to the Jewish Virtual Library. Around 400,000 Israelis – 12 percent of the West Bank population – now live in settlements in the area, according to Peace Now, an organization that promotes a two-state solution to the conflict.

Both soldiers discussed the shift in Palestinian leadership they think is necessary in order for peace to come about.

“I think peace in Israel is possible,” Rockman said during the Q&A portion of the event. “But Palestinian leadership has to change for peaceful progress to come.”

However, the international community does not support this opinion.

“The two-state solution is at risk of being replaced by a one-state reality of perpetual violence and occupation,” said Ban Ki-moon, the secretary-general of the United Nations, during a September 2016 Security Council briefing on the Middle East. “Regrettably, both sides have made remarks that only perpetuate an environment of mistrust.”

Nazzal wrote that SJP’s platform is to create safe spaces for Arab and Middle Eastern students on campus, and that Palestinian students are “outraged” by the politics surrounding this topic on campus.

“Chapman is a conservative school, with questionable donors and heavy external support of their pro-Israel clubs,” Nazzal wrote. “Arab students are afraid of taking agency in topics concerning their narratives and cultural traumas out of fear of political repression.”

Eleven students and two Orange residents attended the discussion, which was open to the public. Reihanian partially attributed the event’s turnout to a lack of marketing.

“This is the first event of the year for us, and we only were founded in the spring semester of last school year, so we are a relatively new club on campus. Our marketing for the event wasn’t done properly,” Reihanian said.