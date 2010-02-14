TOMS Shoes: pairing fashion and philanthropy

What began in an apartment, with three interns and a businessman’s whim, sparked a growing business that has giving at its core.TOMS Shoes, the brainchild of 33-year-old Blake Mycoskie, was founded in 2006 on a simple idea: sell one, give one. As of December 2009, Chief Shoe Giver Mycoskie’s unprecedented business model has delivered more than 400,000 pairs of shoes to children in the third world. He spoke Monday to a full first floor of Memorial Hall.TOMS filled me up in a way I’ve never been filled,” Mycoskie said to the audience of students, patrons and TOMS Shoes Campus Club members.Interest in Mycoskie and TOMS Shoes stemmed from the formation of TOMS Shoes Campus Club, headed by junior Beth Phillips, according to Brent Williams, A.S. Commissioner of Activities. Associated Students invited Mycoskie to Chapman last semester; compensation for the one-hour lecture was $13,500, Williams said.Using the “One for One” model, which means for every pair of shoes sold, a pair is given to a shoeless child, Mycoskie has capitalized on social entrepreneurship while bringing attention to a relatively easy cure to many problems. Social entrepreneurship is an initiative that uses business to stimulate social change.Children without shoes in countries like Argentina, Ethiopia and South Africa are susceptible to a host of diseases and unable to go to school, Mycoskie said.”There’s definitely a need in the world for social entrepreneurship. The government is cutting spending, corporations are cutting back and individuals should step up and assist with social problems too,” said P.K. Shukla, vice chancellor for entrepreneurship at the Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics.As a co-sponsor of the event, the Center’s focus is to show that, “Every major should learn about entrepreneurship. You don’t have to be a business major to be an entrepreneur,” Shukla said.Mycoskie, who started four businesses before turning 30, came across the overwhelming need for shoes in Argentina while on vacation in January 2006. Instead of creating a non-profit dependent on donors, he created the one-for-one model to ensure his company’s continued ability to provide shoes.”This was a very neat, up”and-coming entrepreneurial enterprise that we thought we should expose students to,” Williams said.With only 250 pairs of shoes to start with, Mycoskie hired three interns to help work with him out of his apartment. After an article was published in the Los Angeles Times about TOMS by fashion columnist Booth Moore, the company had over 2,200 orders for shoes within the week.The shoes themselves are an evolution of the trendy South American “alpargata” or “espadrille,” which are made of canvas, and the “jute-sole” shoe popular in Argentina and Spain. The end product is a rustic slip-on akin to Vans and ranging from $44-$98.The company has a representative that communicates with the TOMS club on campus to raise awareness about the shoes and the cause. But because TOMS is a for-profit company, the club on campus is not a recognized student organization; however, Phillips and the other 20 members have events planned in the coming months including a documentary screening of TOMS’ creation on Feb. 22. Chapman does not allow clubs to form for a for-profit company, Williams said.”Frankly, the reason why it’s so popular amongst college students is because it’s become a trend. You know, it’s cool to have TOMS,” Williams said.Trendy or not, freshman Patricia Abouabdo will not be buying another pair after wearing a comfy tie-dye set that began to fall apart two weeks later.”I feel bad because it’s such a good cause but if they’re going to fall apart, what’s the point?” Abouabdo said.TOMS come in a variety of colors and prints ” plaid, burlap, anchor-embroidered, even metallic and glitter ” and are sold at more than 600 retailers nation-wide including exclusive lines at Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.Unlike their jute-soled sister, TOMS have arch and heel support and are structured with canvas uppers, leather insoles and rubber outsoles. The company unveiled a vegan line of sustainable TOMS for the eco-chic last June, available at Whole Foods Market.”Today customers demand some form of giving back ” but I don’t think the one-for-one model is going to work for everybody,” said senior entrepreneur major Van Pierce.Short for “Shoes for a better tomorrow,” TOMS counts on its customers to be the primary marketers and has had “Shoe drops” in 21 countries, including two in Gulfport, Miss., and New Orleans.Mycoskie spoke of the importance of service and his dedicated employees who “want to be a part of something bigger than themselves.”Mycoskie’s story and passion is inspiring for college students who may not know what career path to take, Williams said.”Most people can indentify with the idea of hopefully finding your dream and finding a way to make that happen and I think most people could argue that Mycoskie has done that,” Williams said.