Town hall discusses impact of trigger warnings on academic freedom

Are trigger warnings a threat to academic freedom? Campus administrators and student leaders led a town hall to discuss trigger warnings and their place in a university setting Dec. 8.

“Students can instantaneously go to places (online) that affirm what they already think and feel,” said Dean of Students Jerry Price, who was one of three panelists. “You can log off Facebook, but in the classroom you have to confront that feeling with meaningful dialogue and conversation. Saying ‘I don’t want to deal with it’ is not an option.”

Price, along with panelists Marisa Cianciarulo, the associate dean of academic affairs and junior public relations and advertising major Joe DeCasperis, agreed that trigger warnings – a stated warning that the content of a text, video, et cetera, may upset or offend some people – can be a necessary courtesy to students who have experienced trauma, but questioned how they can limit of academic freedom.

One audience member read excerpts from the American Association of University Professors’ 2014 statement on trigger warnings, which denounced them as “a current threat to academic freedom.”

“The presumption that students need to be protected rather than challenged in a classroom is at once infantilizing and anti-intellectual … Institutional requirements or even suggestions that faculty use trigger warnings interfere with faculty academic freedom in the choice of course materials and teaching methods,” the report says.

The panelists agreed that mandated trigger warnings can limit academic freedoms, but don’t believe the statement applies to Chapman, since the university does not require that professors issue trigger warnings before showing potentially distressing material.

Price said that “19 times out of 20,” he supports professors’ decisions to teach what they want, as long as it is relevant to the course.

Cianciarulo said that while students brought up valid issues, the question administration and faculty face is how to respond to them without jeopardizing academic freedom.

“There’s so many different emotional responses from people that it’s not something that can be made into a policy, it has to be a dialogue between the professor and student,” Cianciarulo said.

Cianciarulo added that there is also a difference between issuing a trigger warning to help students avoid reliving trauma and issuing one allows them to avoid thinking about difficult topics.

“Wanting to be protected from being traumatized and wanting to be protected from hearing the ugly side of life – those are two vastly different things,” Cianciarulo said. “If someone is going to be psychologically re-traumatized by reading about sexual trafficking, should they have to read about those things? No.”

Cianciarulo, who is also a professor in the Dale E. Fowler School of Law, said that some students approach her with concerns about discussing certain topics in class because they find them disturbing or controversial, but she doesn’t always agree with their hesitation

Advising teachers to avoid topics because they might trigger someone is “more than problematic,” she said.

“A trigger warning is a courtesy,” Cianciarulo said. “If a student comes to me and says ‘I don’t want to learn about torture’, then I’ll probably say ‘Well, then you shouldn’t take refugee law’.”

Some students spoke up to highlight how they believe trigger warnings can benefit their education.

“I personally hate the idea that trigger warnings jeopardize academic freedom,” said senior sociology major Kyler Asato. “If done correctly, they give people who have experienced trauma an opportunity to better prepare themselves to participate in the conversation.”

Student panelist DeCasperis said that while he supports trigger warnings, talking to his friends on the east coast made him worry that Chapman students accustomed to the “courtesy” of trigger warnings may have a hard time adjusting when their peers in other areas don’t follow suit.

“Where do we go after graduation? What’s going to happen to us when we are exposed to all these harsh environments that we were protected from. I think it’s important that we have that kind of courtesy, but what are we sheltering ourselves from in the process?” he said.

Price said that classrooms should avoid turning into “intellectual safe spaces” that don’t challenge students.

“The important thing is not to be guided by what is right and wrong, but what is best for student learning,” Price said.