Tweets from students at the Parkland school shooting

A shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 17 left 17 dead. Nikolas Cruz, 19, confessed to shooting students in the hallways and classrooms, according to the New York Times.

Students who survived the shooting took to Twitter to describe their experiences, remember the victims and push for changes in policy. Below are some of their tweets.

Today I started my school day freaking out about a gov test I had. I ended my school day freaking out about if my friends are alive or not. I just don’t understand how cold and sick one person can be. — Steph (@ohstephany_) February 15, 2018

Today was the last day I’ll ever see some of my classmates and friends again. My heart goes out to the families of those who didn’t make it. 2-14-18 — Bella Reisch (@isabella_reisch) February 15, 2018

I can’t unsee what I saw today or unhear those shots. He did something that will stick with us forever and I hate that. Praying for everyone: victims, friends, classmates, administrators, everyone. #DouglasStrong — Steph (@ohstephany_) February 14, 2018

I was there. I heard the screams. I heard my classmates & friends screaming for help as he shot into their classrooms next to mine. I saw them lying there when police broke the door and ushered us out. It was a pain I had never hoped I’d have to experience or anyone to experience — taylor :))) (@tayloryon_) February 16, 2018

Scariest part of it all was knowing my little brother was right above me and not knowing if I would ever see him again. I’ve never really treated him the way he deserved. Not anymore. Seeing his face outside of school was the most relief I had ever felt. My prayers to all. pic.twitter.com/Iq8CHVNXd0 — Uncle Sam Zeif (@SzZeif) February 15, 2018

This is my grandpa. When he was 12 years old, he hid in a closet while his family was murdered during the first mass shooting in America. Almost 70 years later, I also hid in a closet from a murderer. These events shouldn’t be repetitive. Something has to change. #douglasstrong pic.twitter.com/nDctTNlUNs — carly (@car_nove) February 15, 2018

Rest easy Carmen Schentrup💗 I was in the same classroom as this beautiful soul, she was so bright and had her entire life ahead of her. She was someone we all praised for her intelligence. I will never forget what I saw, and I will never forget you. Sending love to your family. — Steph (@ohstephany_) February 15, 2018

It is not okay that we’ve had to run for our lives hoping that our friends are still alive. #NeverAgain — Morgan Williams (@morganw_44) February 16, 2018

Love each other. You may never know when it may be the last day you meet someone. pic.twitter.com/cckEDvre0r — Aidan Minoff (@TheCaptainAidan) February 14, 2018

How is it that people are STILL ignoring the problem with gun control. I’m tired of seeing these lame excuses as to why this happened. #NeverAgain — Morgan Williams (@morganw_44) February 16, 2018

You’re right. A gun didn’t walk into my school and shoot up my class. A “mentally ill” 19 year old did. But tell me, could he have shot my classmates without a gun? There should be no reason why he was able to purchase an ar-15 in the first place. https://t.co/nTuJ3mg5Av — Morgan Williams (@morganw_44) February 16, 2018

Something needs to change. My school was more than prepared for something like this and yet we still lost our classmates and teachers. This was the 18th school shooting THIS year. It’s February. There’s something wrong with that picture. #douglasstrong — taylor :))) (@tayloryon_) February 16, 2018

I was hiding in a closet for 2 hours. It was about guns. You weren’t there, you don’t know how it felt. Guns give these disgusting people the ability to kill other human beings. This IS about guns and this is about all the people who had their life abruptly ended because of guns. https://t.co/XnzhvuN1zd — carly (@car_nove) February 15, 2018

There is plainly no reason a 19 year old should have an AR-15. You don’t hunt with that gun, you don’t defend yourself with that gun. It is a gun used to kill and it wrecked havoc on my entire community. We shouldn’t have to experience this tragedy ever. — taylor :))) (@tayloryon_) February 16, 2018