University reassures students amid talk of Title IX changes

On Sept. 7, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced her new vision for Title IX, calling Obama-era guidelines a “failed system” and suggesting that universities give more rights to those accused of sexual assault.

Chapman’s Lead Title IX Coordinator DeAnn Yocum Gaffney assured students in a Sept. 10 letter that they would stay protected under state and university policies, which are already in place.

“My initial thoughts were that I do want to reassure students,” Yocum Gaffney told The Panther. “The university will always prohibit gender discrimination, and part of gender discrimination is sexual violence. That’s not going to stop being a priority. I will wait and be anxious for what guidance does come about. But I’m not too concerned.”

Yocum Gaffney’s letter mentioned two California laws that already protect students aside from Title IX: the Violence Against Women Act and Senate Bill 967. The bill gives a clearer definition of consent and the standard for evidence used in investigations, which Yocum Gaffney said were two concerns she’d heard from a “handful of students.”

DeVos’s address, given at George Mason University to a private audience, laid out an agenda for amending specifics of Title IX to ensure the rights of every person involved, including the victims and the accused, according to a transcription of her address from The Washington Post.

“Schools have been compelled by Washington to enforce ambiguous and incredibly broad definitions of assault and harassment,” DeVos said. “Any perceived offense can become a full-blown Title IX investigation. But if everything is harassment, then nothing is.”

Title IX is a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any education program or activity that receives federal funding.

In 2011, the Obama administration issued the “Dear Colleague” letter, which reinforced the regulations for handling sexual misconduct at universities that receive federal funding. Although DeVos didn’t specifically mention the letter in her speech, she criticized some of the standards it set.

The “Dear Colleague” letter lowered the amount of evidence required to prove sexual assault accusations. Under current Title IX provisions, the burden of proof, or the amount of evidence needed to prove someone guilty, is much lower than in criminal cases. University boards only have to conclude that the accused is more likely guilty than not – something that DeVos criticized in her address.

The rate of false reporting for rape is between 2 and 8 percent, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

Kristen Entringer, a Title IX coordinator at Chapman, told The Panther that Title IX cases are handled differently than criminal ones because the same standard for evidence is applied to other forms of harassment, like race or disability. The accuser only needs to prove that there is a 50 percent chance that the accused is guilty, as opposed to proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, which is the necessary standard for criminal cases.

The Association for Student Conduct Administration, which the “Dear Colleague” letter cites, argues for the necessity of using the 50 percent chance rule, because the most severe consequence a student can face from being found guilty under Title IX is expulsion, which is “not comparable loss of life, liberty or property,” like in criminal cases.

20 percent of campus sexual assaults get reported to police, compared to 32 percent among victims who aren’t students, according to a 2014 study by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Danielle Shorr, a senior creative writing major, was sexually assaulted at 17, she said. Though her case was not investigated at Chapman, she said she’s concerned about DeVos’s address because she knows survivors who were not satisfied with the way their situations were handled.

“What (DeVos) is saying is misinformed and stupid,” Shorr said. “I know someone that transferred because of the way her situation was dealt with.”

Yocum Gaffney said that the potential changes made to Title IX, including changing the standards for a burden of proof, would not be put in action for about a year, and will likely include new regulations for a more fair process on both sides of investigations.

Correction: An earlier version of this story had an incorrect statistic about the number of sexual assaults reported to police. This information has been corrected.