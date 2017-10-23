University releases annual campus climate survey results

Seventy-eight percent of Chapman students who responded to a survey have experienced nonconsensual sexual contact or removal of clothing, according to the university’s most recent campus climate survey, released Oct. 16.

This number is 11 percent higher than the average responses from other universities in the survey.

The campus climate survey gathers anonymous information related to students’ attitudes toward campus sexual violence prevention training, sexual violence experiences and relationship dynamics.

While the 1,321 Chapman students who took the survey responded more positively to the majority of campus climate questions compared to all other universities, they also reported higher rates for nonconsensual sexual contact or removal of clothing.

Chapman students also reported a higher rate of being taken advantage of while “incapacitated,” at 58 percent, while the average from other institutions was 41 percent.

The university will revisit the policies regarding sexual violence due to the higher rates, said Lead Title IX Coordinator DeAnn Yocum Gaffney.

The majority of survey respondents reported that they have a positive perception of Chapman’s campus climate, and 93 percent of respondents said they felt safe at Chapman.

“Generally on assessments that I’ve seen throughout the years where we get comparative data, numbers are higher at Chapman,” Yocum Gaffney said. “I’ve been looking at assessment data that compares to other benchmarking at other institutions, and students definitely do feel safer.”

Chapman was one of 22 academic institutions in the U.S. and Canada that administered the survey. The other participating institutions included both public and private schools with enrollment ranging from small (1,000 to 4,900 students) to very large (20,000 or more students).

A majority of the Chapman responses – 69 percent – came from women. Thirty percent of the responses were from men, and less than 1 percent were from genderqueer, gender nonconforming and other.

The highest number of students reported sexual violence incidents last year, Yocum Gaffney said, but, according to the survey results, 95 percent of Chapman student respondents who reported experiencing unwanted sexual contact did not report the incident to the school. Eighty percent of Chapman students answered that they didn’t think the contact was serious enough to report.

“We did see (a) reporting increase last year because students perceived that you can receive this kind of assistance and it’s your choice whether you share information or not,” Yocum Gaffney said. “No one’s compelled to share with me information that they don’t want to. I’m clear about that.”