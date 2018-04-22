UPB cancels spring concert for first time

Chapman’s spring concert, which has drawn artists like LANY, gnash and Mikky Ekko in the past, has been cancelled for the first time since 2012, when the University Program Board (UPB) first began hosting concerts for students.

Michael Keyser, UPB’s adviser, and Sneh Chawla, the chair of UPB, decided to cancel the event on April 6, because the artist couldn’t attend, and it was too late to find a new one.

“It’s not like (all) spring concerts will be cancelled,” said Chawla, a junior public relations and advertising major. “(These concerts are) going to continue as a tradition; it’s just that this year, we didn’t really see it as a good use of our budget or student fees (to market the artist so late).”

UPB originally scheduled the concert for May 4 at an undisclosed location. Chawla said this year’s spring concert was supposed to be bigger than past events with a budget of $35,000, compared to last year’s spring concert, which had $20,000.

There was an artist scheduled to perform, but the artist cancelled, leading UPB to try and find a new performer on short notice. Chawla would not confirm who the artists were.

“To market an event four days before it happens isn’t enough time for people to maybe make plans to go to it,” Chawla said. “I really think that it would have been an unfair use of student fees.”

Once UPB realized there wasn’t enough time to schedule a different artist, Chawla and Keyser discussed the decision with other members of UPB.

About $2,000 of the spring concert budget will be used to help put on the upcoming UPB-hosted Drag Show May 4, which had been cancelled in 2017, while the rest of the funds will roll over to next year’s spring concert. This is not the first time UPB has rolled over funds – in December 2011, the organization had $191,126 left over for the next year.

Riya Sagar, a freshman business administration major, said that the concert’s cancellation was disappointing.

“A lot of people would like having any excuse to just be in a good environment with some music and food booths around,” she said. “It’s annoying to see that they’re not going to (have) it.”

Because limited marketing was something that factored into the concert’s cancellation, Sagar said that she feels like UPB could improve its advertising for its events.

“A lot of the events that we have (on campus) are poorly advertised,” she said. “For example, with the Spring Sizzle, I know people that don’t live on campus were so confused about when it was happening.”

Elizabeth Cowley, a senior economics and finance major, said she’s never attended the spring concert, although she’s attended the fall concert many times.

“I think the concerts are definitely more popular among the freshmen because they live on campus, which keeps them closer to the Chapman community,” Cowley said. “Honestly, I don’t mind that it was cancelled; I forgot it had existed in the spring.”