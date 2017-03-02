‘Be a voice for the voiceless’: Chapman women take the mic

Politics, white privilege and self-love were a few of the topics that joined together to kick off Women’s History Month at an open mic night featuring female student performances of music and poetry March 1.

Chapman Feminists hosted the event in the university’s new Cross-Cultural Center. The open mic night brought about 30 people, said senior Amanda Ball, who is the president of Chapman Feminists and a program assistant at the Cross-Cultural Center. Ball started the event with one of her own pieces of poetry, which she said is about what it’s like to be black.

“Poetry, for me, has been really empowering with what it symbolizes: giving someone a voice who doesn’t usually have their voice heard,” Ball told The Panther. “There’s a tweet going around that says, ‘You want to be a voice for the voiceless? Just pass the mic.’ So we’re literally, physically giving someone a mic, in the space of poetry or music or whatever people choose to perform tonight, and I think that’s really powerful.”

Niki Black, a senior women and gender studies major, performed a song she wrote before Donald Trump became the president-elect on Nov. 8. Black told The Panther that she chose to sing her song at the open mic because of the rhetoric against women that is becoming increasingly prevalent in the country.

“I was wanting a space to do a very angry feminist song,” Black said. “Considering our current political climate that seems to be worsening day by day, I felt it was a therapeutic opportunity.”

Jackie Palacios, a sophomore screen acting and peace studies double major, told The Panther that she has been writing poetry for about a year and a half. Palacios performed three of her poems, which commented on social issues like white privilege and self-care.

“I performed these specific pieces because it was definitely more of a social justice theme. I think slam poetry kind of leans toward that anyway, but priority was given to women of color to perform, so I figured I’m a woman of color and I’m going to share about how I’m a woman of color and how it makes me feel,” Palacios said.

The open mic night also featured Aman Batra, a spoken-word poet who performed a poetry set during the final 30 minutes of the evening. Batra is a ‘14 English alumna of UCLA and said that she has been performing spoken-word poetry for four years.

Batra told The Panther that her love for spoken-word poetry started in college, and that she was a member of UCLA’s first slam poetry team during her senior year.

“My favorite part is connecting with everybody,” Batra said. “I write for my own self-healing, but there’s another layer to it when you say it out loud and there’s other people in the room that feel you. It’s not really about me at the end of the day. It’s about the people that can resonate with my work and that’s why I continue to produce it. Being up there, saying a line, and everyone feels that and there’s this contagious energy in the room. I live for that.”