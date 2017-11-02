Walk Against Violence sees large turnout after national sexual assault, harassment allegations

In light of thousands of women who vocalized their experiences within the past few weeks of being sexually harassed and assaulted, some male students at Chapman have become allies for sexual assault survivors and participated in the Walk Against Violence on Nov. 1.

A crowd of male Chapman students took to Glassell Street in Orange to expand the conversation about sexual and interpersonal violence, including sexual assault, and were met with support from students and Orange residents.

The annual Walk Against Violence, hosted by Creating a Rape-Free Environment for Students (C.A.R.E.S.) and the Panhellenic Council, saw a large turnout of male students. The walk began in the Attallah Piazza, traveled through Old Towne Orange, and looped back to campus, with participants wearing high heels.

“The event is a metaphor,” said Dani Smith, the director of PEER and Health Education and Chapman’s sexual assault crisis counselor and the C.A.R.E.S. coordinator. “If the people who take part in the walk choose to wear high heels, they are taking small steps. We change people slowly.”

Jake Carpenter, a freshman news and documentary major, is one of several students who participated in the Walk Against Violence due to the changing conversation about sexual assault as more women come forward with their stories.

“I am from a small town in Tennessee where issues like sexual assault aren’t discussed,” Carpenter said. “I’ve always known it was an underlying problem, but moving from a small town to a large community like this has really opened my eyes to this epidemic. It was amazing to walk and show my support for this cause.”

Being an ally for sexual assault victims is what motivated sophomore communication studies major Zach Salem to walk in the event.

“With the recent events in the news with the Harvey Weinstein allegations and the allegations against Hollywood in general, it really made me feel like I should’ve been more aware of this issue,” Salem said. “It has made me want to not only be aware, but to support this cause with action.”

Other participants of Walk Against Violence echoed Salem’s call to action, with freshman undeclared major Tommy Radle emphasizing holding those in power to the accountable.

“I think every person is equal, no matter what, so the fact that there has been known knowledge of exploitation is wrong,” Radle said. “People in power cannot get away with actions of sexual assault.”

JD Yang, a sophomore integrated educational studies major, had a more personal motivation for taking part in the event.

“I have two sisters,” Yang said. “They are such important women in my life, and I wanted to show my support.”

As the Walk Against Violence traveled down Glassell Street, people from restaurants cheered and drivers honked their horns at the high-heeled participants.

“It was great to see the town supporting us during the walk,” Carpenter said. “The entire event felt like a community really coming together.”