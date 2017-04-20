Watermelon and warm weather: Students attend Spring Sizzle

Students ate corn dogs, sat in the grass and played with dogs at the 23rd annual Spring Sizzle, hosted by the University Program Board in the Attallah Piazza April 19.

About 4,000 people were expected to attend, said Katie Gilmour, director of special events and traditions for the University Program Board.

Organizations like Active Minds, the Black Student Union, Civic Engagement, The Marauders and Pua’ikeana Hawaii Club set up informational booths at the event.

The Scotty Mac Band played an electric country set of originals and covers on the top of the library steps, while students played games like cornhole, skee ball and ring toss, earning tickets for prizes like T-shirts and water bottles.

Sophomore creative writing major Kaitlyn Cook said that she enjoyed the tradition of the event.

“I just hope they can bring back other events that UPB has chosen to cancel this year – like the Chapman Drag Show,” said sophomore creative writing major Kaitlyn Cook. “The open forum discussing it is on Friday. Everyone should come there too.”