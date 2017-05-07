On the way up: Chapman strategizes to reach more than $1 billion to rank nationally

Thumbing through the Orange County Register in the summer of 2007, then-President Jim Doti paused on a story that would lead to a huge change for Chapman University’s future.

A Chapman alumnus had donated a $60 million dollar gift to Gordon College, a school in Massachusetts. Doti picked up the phone, congratulated the alumnus and asked, “But what about your alma mater?”

The alumnus told Doti that he had lost touch with many of his fellow Chapman alumni, so Doti flew himself out to tour Boston and get to know him better.

This wealthy alumnus was Dale E. Fowler, the soon-to-be namesake of Chapman’s law school.

“Every day, we are working on cultivating donors, getting them to understand Chapman, love Chapman and love what we are doing so that we can get those donors to be part of our community,” Doti said. “Before they are going to invest, they have to love it.”

Fowler and his wife donated $55 million in 2013 to endow a new law school. In 2017, the Fowlers became Chapman’s largest donors at $100 million total, Sheryl Bourgeois, executive vice president for university advancement, told The Panther.

The Fowler donations are just part of the more than $500 million gifted to Chapman by various donors between 1991 and 2016, Doti said.

Like Doti, President Daniele Struppa wants to grow the university’s endowment, to more than $1 billion – from its current $322 million – which is required to make Chapman a nationally-ranked university, which is an official status decided on by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. Endowment is a sum of money that comes mostly from donations and investment returns.

“It could be possible,” said Ellen Shuman, an endowment expert and managing partner for Edgehill Endowment Partners. “But $1 billion sounds aggressive to me unless Chapman has a large donor.”

Universities are financed in two ways: tuition and endowment.

The highest-ranked universities in the U.S. get more than 60 percent of their operating budget from endowment and 40 percent from tuition costs, said Harold Hewitt, Chapman’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Currently, 75 percent of Chapman’s operating budget comes from tuition and fees, and 25 percent from endowment, said Gail Tryon-Polwektow, Chapman’s financial director.

Predictions

None of Chapman’s top-ranking officials agree on a timetable to raise the needed almost $700 million to reach the $1 billion mark.

The endowments at Chapman’s regional and peer institutions, Loyola Marymount University and Pepperdine University, are $414 million and $781 million respectively. With its $322 million endowment, Chapman lags behind.

Chapman uses peer institutions that are comparable in size and geographic location, Hewitt said, to gauge where it stands in terms of investment returns and endowment growth.

Chapman aspires to be like Tufts University, which is valued at more than $1.5 billion, and Vanderbilt University, which is at $3.8 billion, Hewitt said.

With more money in the endowment, a university can spend more on academic programs, extracurriculars, facilities, research and scholarships, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Struppa and Doti predict that the university will reach $1 billion in 10 years.

“If we are able to sustain that rate of growth, which is, by the way, one of the fastest in the country, then it will be 10 years,” Struppa said. “It’s an ambitious goal, obviously.”

However, Hewitt said that he believes it will take 20 years if the current rate of donations, investment returns and budgeted savings continues.

Tryon-Polwektow said achieving a $1 billion endowment could take anywhere between 24 and 38 years, depending on how much Chapman receives in gifts and how much the university is able to put aside each year from its operating budget.

Even with large gifts to the university and efficient operations, Tryon-Polwektow said, there is no way the university will reach $1 billion in 10 years unless it receives large gifts.

Priorities

Doti and Hewitt built a strategy that Doti calls the “three-legged stool of growth” for building Chapman’s endowment to reach their $1 billion goal.

The three methods of building the endowment are donations, investment returns and budgeted allocations.

Budgeted allocations and investment returns are relatively consistent, but donor contributions vary year to year.

“When I was president, probably every day I was meeting with people, planting the seed,” Doti said. “It is not every day where I am asking you to give. Every day, we are working on cultivating donors.”

Doti cited one instance in which a simple act turned into a major endowment gift. He was standing restlessly in a valet line after moderating at an investment company’s annual meeting, when he overheard a couple behind him say that they live in Villa Park. He turned around and asked if they knew about Chapman.

They said that they had lived in Villa Park for 20 years but had never been to the campus.

“I said, ‘How can that be?’ So I invited them to campus knowing that they would not have been at this conference unless they had the capacity to give some kind of a gift to Chapman,” Doti said.

This couple was Christine and Lon Cross. Ultimately, the pair attended several Chapman events and donated $10 million to fund need-based scholarships, Bourgeois told The Panther in 2013.

The second strategy that Chapman uses to consistently grow the endowment is the allocation of a certain amount from the operating budget.

“We are able to make a surplus at Chapman at the end of the year, revenue minus expenses,” Doti said. “We put in a rule when I was president that half of that would go into endowment.”

In the 2015-16 fiscal year, that transfer from the budget was $17.2 million, said Behzad Binesh, Chapman’s vice president of finance and university controller.

Doti said that the third key to growing the endowment is to have a sound investment strategy.

“We have a more conservative strategy so that we may not make as much money as some schools in good years, but we don’t lose money during the bad years,” Doti said.

Chapman’s investment strategy is considered risk-averse because its endowment fund is not large enough to invest in riskier ventures like private equity, hedge funds or venture capital, Hewitt said.

“We are about 12 percent in private equity and venture capital, and that’s because our board thinks our endowment is so small that we can’t put it at risk to that degree,” Hewitt said. “It’s unfortunate because the returns that schools that are invested in these areas are far greater than ours.”

Some schools are able to significantly increase their endowments in a short period of time. The University of California system doubled its endowment in six months by investing in private equity after doubling its investment risk exposure. Private equity is investments in companies that are not publicly traded on a stock exchange, according to British Venture Capital Association.

“You have to take risks in order to make money,” Shuman said. “Risks that are sensible. That’s why most endowments are invested in riskier portfolios.”

In comparison to Pepperdine and Loyola Marymount, Chapman’s endowment was the only school to have its endowment grow in value from June 2015 to June 2016, Hewitt said.

“Chapman’s endowment was the only one that grew year over year, and the reason for that is we are adding so much,” Hewitt said. “It is not because our investment returns are greater, it is because we are putting so much into the endowment.”

While money is being brought into the endowment through these strategies, some is being spent simultaneously from the endowment on programs, scholarships and operating expenses, Tryon-Polwektow said.

Chapman spends about 4 percent of its endowment each year, Hewitt said, because the endowment usually sees returns of about 5 percent from investments annually.

Struppa hopes to focus on growing endowment by slowing plans for new buildings on campus.

“Now we are essentially full, so we can try to shift the generosity of our friends from the buildings to the endowment because until now over the last 10 years, we have made the strategic decision not to invest in the endowment,” Struppa said.