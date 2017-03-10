White identity and allyship workshop sees low turnout

Two students were among the five total people who attended the first meeting of the Cross-Cultural Center’s new series of workshops, called “White Identity and Allyship,” March 9.

The two students attended the event for a project and for a class, and the other three attendees were workshop facilitators.

The sessions, scheduled to take place every Thursday at 2 p.m., will each focus on a specific topic, like race, power and privilege, the LGBTQIA+ community, socioeconomic status and disabilities.

Negeen Lotfi, the program director for the Cross-Cultural Center, cited the recent opening of the center as a possible reason for the low turnout.

“You always hope for more students to come to any one of your programs and events, but I think as the semester goes on, more students will attend as they learn more about what the series has to offer, what the Cross-Cultural Center is,” Lotfi said.

The purpose of the series is to educate members of the Chapman community on culture and social justice, Lotfi said.

Leti Romo, the assistant director of Cross-Cultural Engagement, said that the series came about so that students could learn how to show support and compassion for other communities at Chapman.

“What was happening a lot was that students — in particular, students who identify as white — often felt like they were being told to be better allies, but they don’t really know what that means all of the time, or what actions they can take to show their allyship or their empathy,” Romo said.

Each session will be facilitated by a white faculty or staff member, Romo said. The Cross-Cultural Center has gathered faculty and staff from different communities in the university, including Residence Life, the Career Development Center and Civic Engagement.

“I don’t identify as white, I identify as Latinx (a gender nonconforming identifier), and so, for me, what was really important was to allow this to be a space facilitated by staff members who identify as white, who are seen as allies within these communities and how they showed their allyship,” Romo said. “We’re trying to pull in staff from different areas who can show the students the different ways to be allies. It’s a joint effort.”

With events like Next Step and We Are Chapman, which aim to educate students on social issues, Romo thinks that students have built a foundation for their allyship by attending these university events, and said that the series will give students a more tangible way of showing it.

“This is meant to help students figure out what (allyship) means for them,” Romo said. “Whether that means they learn about the value of language and they use correct pronouns, or they make an effort in acknowledging pronouns and the value of it. Maybe they learn how to be an advocate for people who have a lower socioeconomic status.”