‘Winterfest’ rings in the holidays with snow, sleighs and Santa Claus

Chapman welcomed the winter season with a holiday tree lighting, Santa Claus and a snowfall in the 65-degree Attallah Piazza Nov. 15.

Winterfest and Doy’s Holiday Tree Lighting is Chapman’s annual celebration of the Winter holidays. Before the event officially started, students and other members of the Chapman community took photos with snowmen, a white sleigh and posed on Santa’s throne.

The show was hosted by theater professor Michael Nehring and included a musical accompaniment from the Chapman University Big Band and Jazz Combo, which was conducted by music professor Albert Alva. The band performed holiday music throughout the event and was joined by soloists Maddie Bourgeois, a junior at Orange County School of the Arts, ‘15 alumnus Luke Carlsen, ‘17 alumnus Jeffrey Goldberg and senior strategic and corporate communications major Anna Turkisher.

University President Daniele Struppa was invited on stage, along with his family and Chairman Emeritus Doy Henley to light the tree and “Dee the Panther,” a panther statue named after Henley’s late wife, which is perched near the top of Beckman Hall.

The event concluded with Santa’s arrival and a campus snowfall.