Women in Focus conference spotlights female filmmakers

The Folino Theater was filled with female empowerment April 7, as the annual Women In Focus conference directed its attention to a panel of five female filmmakers.

The conference spotlighted Niki Caro, Sydney Freeland, Kelly Fremon Craig, Catherine Hardwicke, Haifaa Al Mansour – who are all directors – on their experiences being a woman in the film industry.

“It’s really important that female voices be heard in the film industry so that we can have an influence on the world and create parody in everything, including women’s rights and women’s safety and women’s health,” Susan Cartsonis, who moderated the panel, told The Panther.

Before bringing the women on stage, Alexandra Rose, a professor at Dodge College of Film and Media Arts, emphasized the importance of women in media. Films starring female leads gross 16 percent more than films starring a male lead, she said, and films starring both a female and a male lead gross 23.5 percent more than a male lead. She also noted that women are still paid about 80 percent of every man’s salary, even with the celebration of Equal Pay Day on April 4.

“We must stand tall in our vigilance, especially now,” Rose said.

After Rose introduced each woman, the panelists shared their behind-the-scenes experiences on directing various films. Cartsonis, producer of major films such as “What Women Want,” “The Duff” and “Aquamarine,” moderated the conference and, in an interview with The Panther, shared her experiences with producing and the challenges she has faced in the 30 years she has been in the industry.

“Whether you’re male or female, there’s going to be a challenge,” Cartsonis said. “The same disparities exist in government and in the corporate world as exist in media. The reason that the media is more important to correct is because media can have a huge influence on corporate and governmental jobs … We have the ability, with our films, to get inside people’s heads and change their hearts and minds.”

Cartsonis offered advice for female college students who are preparing to enter the film industry.

“It’s not a dress rehearsal, so do exactly what it is that you think you want to do, focus on it and just do it,” Cartsonis said. “The second piece of advice is, once you get the job, do your job like you’re not afraid of being fired. And if you are fired, shrug it off and go on to the next thing that you can learn from.”

Hunter Turney, a freshman screenwriting major, said that she attended the conference to educate herself more as a feminist.

“I thought it was very empowering. It definitely encouraged me to want to get more into film,” Turney said. “It reinforced the idea that women can do anything that men can do, oftentimes better.”

Hailey Pryce-Shidler, a freshman screenwriting major, said that she looks forward to being a woman in the film industry and inspiring others with her work.

“I learned that no matter how hard it gets, you should always just give 100 percent and devote yourself to whatever you doing. If there’s a will, there’s a way,” Pryce-Shidler said. “The entire time, I thought of the saying, ‘She believed she could, so she did.’ I thought that was one of the biggest takeaways from this.”