Women ‘Thrive’ at female empowerment conference

Mason jars filled with flower bouquets, Dove chocolates and small cards displaying words of female empowerment decorated the tables of Sandhu Conference Room March 31 for Thrive: Women’s Conference.

About 40 students attended Thrive, which was hosted by Nicole Renard, a senior television broadcast journalism major. The event was created as a space for women to join together and feel supported and encouraged by other women, Renard said.

“I feel like it’s about this time every semester that school gets really hard, and I thought this would be the perfect way to bring some of the girls on campus together and have a time to be encouraged and get loved on and be inspired by some awesome females,” she said.

Renard worked with Student Government Association and I Am That Girl to put on the event.

The conference featured five female panelists: Mayor of Orange Tita Smith, former Miss Oklahoma Kelsey Griswold, singer and social media figure Brey Noelle, former Miss Florida Mary Katherine Fechtel and College of Educational Studies professor Cathery Yeh. Each panelist shared stories of becoming successful women.

Smith shared her experiences with being a woman in politics. She told The Panther that she spoke at the event because of Renard’s invitation, as the two have known each other for a few years now, Smith said.

Renard’s wish for the conference was for everyone to leave feeling a little bit better than they did when they came.

“I hope that these two hours can be a small escape where people can get their brains reset and their hearts reset to realize that they can do it. They can achieve their dreams,” she said.

Ilana Gale, a freshman public relations and advertising major, said she attended Thrive to hear other women’s stories and experiences.

“I loved all of the advice they gave,” Gale said. “To be yourself, to surround yourself with people who care about you and to remember that you need to look for people who will be good people in your life, and you can also be the good person in someone else’s life.”

Renard also partnered with the NuShu Sisters, a nonprofit organization that works to inform and empower women through educational workshops and events, for the conference. The $5 entry fee for the conference, along with all raffle ticket purchases and other donations, went to the NuShu Sisters.