As allies, we need to do better

Guest column by Cassidy Scanlon, senior creative writing major

On Feb. 16 at 8 p.m., a group of student activists at Chapman hosted an event called Allyship Teach-in ft. Student Activists, a dialogue-based workshop that covered what it means to be an aspiring ally and ways to combat systems of oppression such as xenophobia, anti-blackness, and queerphobia. The teach-in served as an extension of the xenophobia protest that took place on campus Feb. 1 in response to President Donald Trump’s travel ban executive order.

An ally is defined as someone with privilege who seeks to aid communities with less societal power. The role of an ally changes depending on the needs of the group they are helping.

While the diversity of the attendant’s identities and experiences created an enriching space for growth and learning, it was obvious how little white students showed up. Within social justice educational spaces at Chapman, there is usually low participation from white individuals despite making up 60.9 percent of the student population, according to College Data.

With Trump’s presidency further legitimizing white-supremacy, it’s vital for white students to utilize the resources Chapman offers to counteract the institutional forces that marginalize people of color. One of the organizers of the teach-in, Safieh Moshirfatemi, posted a Facebook status after the event mentioning how “only showing up to a protest that gets a lot of media attention does not mean [anything] if you’re also not willing to sit down and learn.”

Performative allyship is the idea that people only act in solidarity when there’s an audience to acknowledge their actions. It takes precedence over the process of challenging one’s socialization through education. White students, including myself, need to recognize the importance of self-examination as a step towards becoming an ally to communities vulnerable to white-supremacy. While confronting one’s privilege is more time-consuming and quieter than attending a protest, it’s part of a continuous learning process that extends beyond faulty solidarity.

During the discussion, a student brought up the burden of being marginalized and expected to educate those who are ignorant without regard to their emotional energy or willingness to engage. Yet when students who struggle with oppression organize educational spaces, the people who choose to attend are rarely those who need that information the most. Where are the rest of the white students, the straight and cisgender people, the able-bodied and middle-class individuals interested in hearing other people’s viewpoints?

Privileged students only want to invest themselves in educational opportunities when it’s convenient to their own needs. Having agency over your comfort, time, and energy is a privilege. When you are a Black student, a person of color, a queer individual, or have a marginalized faith, people expect you to always be accessible for education purposes.

We need more allyship that seeks to turn inward for the purpose of examining oneself and one’s role in systems of power. There needs to be more privileged students in activist spaces, willing to learn from those who decide when they would like to offer their insight. We need more curiosity about experiences different from one’s own, more skepticism in regards to performative allyship, and less entitlement to marginalized people’s time and energy.