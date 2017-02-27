We appreciate your approach, Struppa

In recent months, activism has spiked on Chapman’s campus following the election of President Donald Trump. There have been anti-xenophobia and anti-Trump rallies on campus, protests at the Santa Ana riverbed and the formation of a new activist group, Enclave.

Since activism on campus has become more prominent, so has the response from the administration at Chapman. The level of engagement has changed drastically now that Daniele Struppa is president. And that’s a good thing.

While Dean of Students Jerry Price is usually the spokesman when it comes to student activism, President Emeritus Jim Doti never addressed the Chapman community directly.

This can be seen in spring 2015, when an unofficial social justice club called the Student Review wanted the university to require more diversity training. Doti didn’t send an email to the university addressing the concerns of these students, allowing Price to dictate the university’s stance.

Struppa has chosen to take a different approach. He emailed the Chapman community directly after the incident on Feb. 9 where an “All Lives Matter” flag was posted over the pan-African flag in front of the Leatherby Libraries. While Struppa may not have addressed specific concerns of racist rhetoric, he did address the incident and advocated for free speech on Chapman’s campus.

The acknowledgement that Chapman is a diverse community with complicated issues by Struppa is the kind of rhetoric that needs to be heard by Chapman’s students. Whether or not the university agrees with the grievanced group of students, it’s important for the students’ concerns to retain their validity and not ignore what is happening.

Struppa has also tackled concerns of diversity through action. For years, students advocated for a cross-cultural center. Doti opposed the idea of a center and said he felt that it would “ghettoize campus.” This kind of rhetoric speaks to Chapman’s diversity issue addressed by The Western Association of Schools and Colleges in 2014 when it criticized Chapman after some employees said that the school “is not a place that values diversity.”

Struppa disagreed and began work on the Cross-Cultural Center as soon as he became president. Working quickly, the Cross-Cultural Center is set to open this Feb. 27. This center is going to support diversity clubs and organizations as well as individuals on campus who want to perform activist work, who want to celebrate diversity and who want to discuss diversity issues. This center has been fighting for existence since as early as 2003, and Struppa listened to the student body and made it a reality.

He also made his perspective known when some students became concerned over President Donald Trump’s travel ban executive order. He sent an email to the Chapman community Jan. 30. While we wrote an editorial demanding a stronger stance, the open communication is already a step in the right direction.

Between this and his transparency about the university’s thoughts on the “All Lives Matter” incident, it’s refreshing to have a president who publicly acknowledges the activist movements on campus. Keep it up.