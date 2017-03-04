Guest column by Arianna Ngnomire, sophomore screen acting major

Black lives don’t matter. And above all without fail, all lives do not matter. Pause. Before angrily throwing your phone or burning this Panther issue, ask yourself what is more important in American (and possibly global) society; a person’s life, or money? During my earlier years of education, I was taught that slavery was an economic venture, and not a social attack that would create divisions for 400 plus years the oppressed, and the oppressor.

Most would agree that the Atlantic Slave Trade was an inhumane act against African people. Yet, we find ourselves participating in similar activities, including the prison industrial complex. America has continuously put down marginalized people for the sole purpose of making a profit off of those lives. Over and over again we are telling people of color that their life only matters to make money, whether it was during slavery in the cotton fields in the 1800s, or the prison yards now.

For those stipulating that all lives matter in America, how can that be true if you’re only willing to pick and choose which lives matter? If you do not stand up when people of color are being targeted, shot, and killed, all lives do not matter. If you do not speak out when transgender people are being denied basic human rights, all lives do not matter. If you twiddle your thumbs while people who are in jail are unable to obtain medical attention, all lives do not matter. If you support the tearing up of indigenous land for a profitable pipeline, all lives do not matter. If you ignore the terrorist attacks by the U.S. government in the Middle East, yet support President Donald Trump’s executive order travel ban which targets Muslims, all lives do not matter.

At this point you’re probably wondering “why do you say Black Lives Matter, if they don’t?” I say it because it is a problematic statement, and it shouldn’t be. The controversy is specifically with the word “Black”. When “Blue Lives Matter” came to fruition after Dallas cops were killed, it was perfectly acceptable, and even encouraged to say.

I say Black Lives Matter so one day I can confidently tell other people that all lives really do matter. But as of now, there are too many pieces of the pie that have been taken out. Parts make up a whole. Without the full intact circle, one cannot say, with certainty, that all lives matter. Even with systematic oppression against the fight for equality, there is still a growing and intersectional army. I say “Black Lives Matter” at protests, marches, and during discussions because I know that to the majority of people in power, they do not, in fact, matter.