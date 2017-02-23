We can no longer dance on politically correct lines

Guest column by Olivia Ducharme, junior creative writing major

On Feb. 9, precisely three months after the results of the 2016 election broke, a Chapman student took it upon himself to hoist an “All Lives Matter” flag over the front of the pan-African and Black Lives Matter flags in front of the Leatherby Libraries. What followed were two separate letters from Dean of Students Jerry Price and President Daniele Struppa to the Black Student Union and entire student body. Both letters conveyed concern, but it was concern for the wrong reasons.

Price was quibbling about the proper policies with hanging banners on campus, while Struppa alerted the student body that the student had “no racial intent.” These were completely wrong approaches. They remained in a “politically correct” realm at a university with a largely white demographic and failed to acknowledge the 1 percent of African American students on campus. Many of these students posted on Facebook the day the flag rose they felt they did not belong on campus, feeling unsafe. It’s time administration acknowledges the gaps in both messages.

As a university, we strive to be progressive, to be inclusive and to maintain the rights included in the first amendment. Most of all, we must remember the safety of our students. There comes the question of when freedom of speech crosses to hate speech. In the dorms, there was a swastika hung in a window and the police were called in response. But, when an “All Lives Matter” flag was hoisted, there is a nonviolent debate and a student who barely gets a slap on the wrist for it. Is the swastika a more serious offense because we have a greater Jewish population on campus?

No matter the size of a demographic on campus we must remember the safety of students first, and when the “All Lives Matter” flag hung over the front of the Black Lives Matter flag, many students felt threatened. The “All Lives Matter” movement only spawned from Black Lives Matter, because people of the white community felt threatened by the black community, who needed to remind them that they are equals. Both Price and Struppa failed to recognize that All Lives Matter is a form of hate speech.

While it’s understood that both of our superiors must remain neutral in a debate about free speech, the fact remains that the student responsible is still able to sling his hate speech against those in less represented demographics with little to no repercussions from the university. As a female on campus, and simply as a Chapman University student, I find it aggravating and discomforting to be surrounded by people who hold hate in their hearts towards those of different demographics and can express them as they please.

While I am not a member of the black community on campus, I stand with both the Black Lives Matter movement and the school’s Black Student Union. There needs to be more attention from administration to help students feel safe and connected with campus. Chapman has room for all demographics of students, but hate speech should not be there to threaten them off campus, and the higher up’s need to hold a zero tolerance policy against it.