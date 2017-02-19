Can’t we just talk about it?

On Feb. 16, President Daniele Struppa wrote a letter to the Chapman community concerning the incident that occurred last week with the covering of the Pan-African flag with an “All Lives Matter” poster.

This letter was less concerned with the incident itself and more concerned with the actions of students that followed.

Alec Harrington, a sophomore political science major, said he hung the “All Lives Matter” poster because he wanted “to see two different opinions being shared on campus” and to let “two ideas to be shared freely without being shut down.”

On Feb. 9, when the photo of the flags surfaced, Arianna Ngnomire, a sophomore screen acting major, encouraged Harrington to come speak to her on the steps of the Leatherby Libraries with a sign that said “But will you say it to my face?” This led to a conversation between Harrington, Ngnomire and other Black activists.

Struppa commended this conversation in his email to the Chapman community and wrote, “I am fully convinced that our students, and indeed our entire community, have most to learn from dialogue. This, in fact, is exactly how the student community chose to respond.”

It may be surprising to some, but the political discourse between the two opposing sides was, for the most part, civil, until someone tried to dump a trash can on Harrington. Ngnomire kept this from happening. “He’s already trash!” Ngnomire said multiple times in a video of the incident. While Ngnomire may not have liked Harrington or his views, she was willing to stop violence being inflicted upon him because she “just wanted him to be educated.”

Freedom of expression and public dialogue is something we at The Panther encourage when it comes to dealing with disagreement. We are proud to be part of a campus where this seems to be a common theme.

In recent history, Chapman’s activists have often tried to resolve their issues through conversation about politics instead of violence.

In November, at the anti-Donald Trump rally following the election, Trump supporters threw signs from the balcony of Beckman Hall, but then came down and had a conversation with the protesters about Trump’s policies and the future of America.

Struppa’s point was that while the sign did not abide by campus policies for posting, this community does support and promote the freedom of speech. Maybe Harrington didn’t go about it the right way according to the Student Conduct Code, but his sign did lead to a political discussion.

As a newspaper, we know that the discussion between Ngnomire and Harrington is just a microcosm of the greater dialogue happening across the country. By covering it and inviting others to voice their opinions through our publication, these dialogues can gain traction and attention so that they do enact change, if it’s warranted.