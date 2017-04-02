Are Chapman students blind to terrorism?

When I participated in the “Chapman Students Against Xenophobia” rally on Feb. 1, I couldn’t help but to notice that while there were many speeches and words condemning President Donald Trump’s travel ban, there was silence when it came to remembering the victims of the Quebec mosque shooting that had taken place three days earlier.

I’d argue that the shooting, which was perpetrated by an individual with far-right views and killed six people, was much more an act of xenophobia then anything Trump has done. Let me be clear, I am not defending Trump’s actions, merely drawing attention to a much bigger and clearer act of radical hatred that was all but ignored.

In attending the various political clubs on campus, I’ve noticed a few people draw attention to the fact that Trump’s first military action resulted in a terrible civilian casualty toll. The operation, which was planned by the Obama administration but left for Trump as whether or not to be carried out, was a raid on an Al Qaeda compound in Yemen. It was carried out by Navy SEALs and UAE Special Forces on January 29.

Although the Trump administration still claims this mission was a success, many in the military and intelligence communities deem the operation a failure, as twenty-three civilians were killed as a result of the firefight between the commandos and terrorists and it is still debated whether or not any meaningful intelligence was gathered.

While the gross amount of civilian casualties should absolutely be addressed and discussed, I also noticed that hardly anyone at Chapman who was talking about the raid even stop to mention Chief Petty Officer William Owens, the Navy SEAL who was killed in the operation while serving his country.

Now, should students go as far as Trump did and showboat Ryan’s widow on national TV to appeal to neoconservative fantasies? Of course not, and should the civilian deaths, which are results of the failed operation, be ignored? Not at all. However, it should be noted that Owens served his country, and his death should not be ignored or swept under the rug so that we can only focus on Trump’s mistakes. Both topics should be given the same amount of focus.

The Westminster Bridge attack happened on March 22, over our spring break (and I had friends from Chapman in London at the time of the attack), but even if it had happened during a normal school week, I still doubt there would be any protests or public rallies here on campus condemning the insanity of the monster who killed five people, including himself, and injured another fifty, according to BBC News.

Terrorism is a real threat and I would go as far as to say the most serious one to our way of life. I am not discrediting any of the other issues that have caused dialogue here on campus, such as the travel ban or the “All Lives Matter” banner. Those issues are important, I cannot stress this enough.

All I am saying is that I wish my fellow students would take the threat of terrorism, and show unity in the face of horror and evil, with an equal amount of fervor as they do the other issues. Now, what CANNOT happen in the wake of this madness is divisive dialogue is the singling out of one group of people and blaming for the evil of a few.

The Quebec mosque shooter was a right-wing extremist who “liked” Trump on Facebook. Now, does this mean that every Trump supporter is a terrorist? Of course not, but it’s sad to see when a terrorist attack is carried out by jihadist radicals, like the November 2015 Paris Terrorists or the San Bernardino shooters, the instant reaction is to blame all followers of Islam and not just focusing on the evil individuals.

As a world of freedom-loving people, we are at war, but not with a religion or political ideology. We are at war with evil – pure and simple. We are at war with people who lust for the chance to bring attention to themselves by killing and hurting others and these people merely use perverse and bankrupt beliefs (like the alt-right or jihadist extremism) as a smokescreen to gain that attention, and seek allies who do the same.

I understand there are issues and controversial topics that we may never see eye-to-eye on, but when it comes to terrorism, there should be no excuse why we, on both sides of the aisle, shouldn’t come together. Now, as students, we are not in the position to make policy or ensure the security of innocent people everywhere, but we can take the time to come together, even if it’s for the briefest of moments, and stand shoulder to shoulder in unity, making the simplest of statements: “evil won’t win, because united, we cannot fall.”