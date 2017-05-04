In defense of student government

Ever since middle school, I have never had much love for student government organizations. They were always mere coalitions of popular cliques and resume-builders serving their own interests instead of others. Coming to Chapman, I maintained that view until it was proven wrong after getting to know the people who sacrifice their time and effort to better improve the college experience of their fellow students.

I have noticed a developed narrative amongst many Chapman students, a narrative like the one I used to hold. Along with hearing students’ negative opinions about student government on campus, I have also very often read op-eds, both guest-written columns and editorials, in The Panther criticizing student government. This is not an attack on The Panther staffers in any way, they’re merely doing their journalistic duty. But I do believe it’s about time someone sticks up for student government. Again, not saying The Panther has done anything. If there are other articles defending student government, that’s great, and we can add this to the list.

It seems the main points the student government-opposition argues are as follows: Student government doesn’t do anything, and student senators are in it for the money. I took the time to interview several members of student government, both in the senate and the executive branch to give them a chance to voice their opinions on these accusations and what they have to counter them. One such senator I interviewed was Ian Policarpio, a freshman College of Performing Arts senator who has been in office since spring of 2017.

“SGA isn’t (the University Program Board),” Policarpio said. “Our actions for the students are more behind the scenes and aren’t publicized.”

One such action was advocating for the development of the new Cross-Cultural Center. Policarpio further elaborated on this: “A lot of people are taking advantage (of the Cross-Cultural Center). The majority of the diversity and cultural groups, like Asian Pacific Student Association (APSA), utilize this center.”

Other members of student government take a different approach to this accusation of being ineffective. Instead of countering the accusation with proof of the contrary, they invite active student observation of student government. As student government President-elect Mitchell Rosenberg put it: “I encourage any and all students to come sit in on our meetings to witness all of the proposals, presentation and progress that is made each and every week throughout the year.”

Matthew Ghan, a School of Communication senator, also brought up how, being a tool of the democratic process, nothing in student government happens overnight.

“For my constituency, many things simply cannot happen in one semester. An example is the hiring of one student intern and creating a newsletter for the School of Communication, but that’s going to happen next semester because of the groundwork laid this year,” Ghan said.

Ghan continues on this point. “I’d also like to add, with everything we (student government) do here at Chapman, there’s always a higher department to answer to.”

My curiosity led me to ask about what other improvements and changes we can see coming out of student government in the future. One that particularly excited me was brought up by Policarpio.

“Every Chapman student will have an online subscription with unlimited access to The New York Times. It basically costs every student $1 per year, all of this paid for by student government’s funding. Professors will also have access to this same perk if required for their class.”

This is something I am personally looking forward to and understand how helpful it will be to Chapman students. My Freshman Foundation Course required that I have a subscription to The New York Times and it was very pricey. I’m happy that this motion eliminates the headache I had to go through for other students.

“All senators this past year were given a fellowship of $300 per semester, with committee chairs and the (speaker of senate) receiving larger sums. All executive positions also received fellowships for the year, ranging from $2,000 to $10,000,” Rosenberg said.

This fosters the second accusation, to which Policarpio had the best counter. “If we were doing this for the paycheck, we’d all have other jobs – jobs that pay minimum wage, not a fifth of it.”

Rosenberg expressed a level of disappointment in hearing this accusation. “It’s disappointing that people have the assumption that any member of SGA would do this for the money. On a personal level, I work hard in this job because I care about the people I am serving and a check isn’t going to make or break that decision for me.”

Ghan defended student government’s payment of its senators.

“It’s not an hourly paycheck, it’s a token for the work that we do … No one in our organization is getting this stipend for doing nothing because if that were true we’d remove them,” Ghan said.

There are other issues students have with student government, but these were the ones I thought deserved a reply from the accused. Yes, student government is not perfect – what bureaucratic organization of human beings is? And of course, criticism of it should be actively encouraged. The critique of legislative bodies is one of the defining traits of America. At the same time, defense of those organizations ought to be encouraged as well, so we can have healthy discourse.

I wholeheartedly agree with Rosenberg. If you think student government needs improving, exercise your democratic right to attend their meetings, or better yet, run for student government and change it from the inside. The more people involved, the better.