Do black lives matter to Black Lives Matter?

Guest column by Alec Harrington, sophomore political science major

To answer this question, take a step back and truly look at what is and is not being protested. The vast majority of Black Lives Matter protests happen when a black person is killed by a police officer, justified or not. If they truly did care about black lives, they would be working with police and not ignoring the real threat to black lives.

The real threat to black lives is other black people. According to Richard Johnson, a criminal justice professor at the University of Toledo, the probability of being killed by a police officer is almost the same as being struck by lightning. As reported by the U.S. Census Bureau, black men and women make up about 13 percent of the U.S. population, but according to the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program, they commit about 47 percent of all murders. The FBI also reports that 90 percent of black people murdered were murdered by other black people. In 2016, there were 266 black people killed by police officers, as reported by The Guardian’s database of people killed by the police in the U.S. With the use of FBI data and The Guardian’s database, it can be calculated that it would take almost 10 years for the number of black people killed by police officers to equal the number of black people killed by other black people in one year. The Black Lives Matter movement ignores black-on-black violence, and that many protests are sparked from officer-involved shootings, which indicates the movement cares more about protesting and taunting police than black lives. If Black Lives Matter did care about black lives, they would not ignore the true threat to black lives, thus, Black Lives Matter does not care about black lives.

Black Lives Matter is a movement that prides itself on provoking violence, nothing like Martin Luther King Jr.’s nonviolent civil rights movement. The previous movement was centered around nonviolence because they knew violence would not produce the desired results. The Black Lives Matter movement is centered around calls for violence against police with chants such as the ones used by those in New York City in 2014. “What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want it? Now!”

According to Kwame Leo Lillard, a member of the Nashville Civil Rights Veteran’s Association, the previous movement prided themselves on dressing up to show respect. They also worked “within the established political framework” to obtain civil rights. Many Black Lives Matter protesters are dressed as thugs with clothing that shows no respect, as photographed for The Huffington Post, such as at the Ferguson protests with no shirts and bandanas over their faces. They also find it more productive to threaten the police than work with them. The civil rights movement of the 1960s was made up of men and women who had enough self-control and respect to keep a protest nonviolent. The violence that is exacerbated by the Black Lives Matter movement is not helping the black community, but instead, hurts it, and once again shows they do not truly care about black lives.

After researching this topic, I can only conclude that Black Lives Matter does not care about black lives. With that being said, “All Lives Matter” may not be an organized group or movement, but it is still an important statement of unity.

How can you say that black lives matter if you ignore the real threat to black lives?