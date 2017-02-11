Expecting more from Mother Monster

Guest column by Riley Rose Zehnle, sophomore news and documentary major

The year 2016 was huge for Lady Gaga. Every week it seemed as if she was performing and singing at some big event whether at the Oscars or singing the national anthem at last year’s Super Bowl. As a proud little monster, I was beaming at the thought of my heroine doing such amazing work on so many different platforms. Personally, I pretty much lost my mind when it was announced that Lady Gaga would be the Super Bowl halftime show performer this year and began referring to the Super Bowl as only “The Lady Gaga concert,” that’s how ready for it I was. However, when Lady Gaga left the stage, I felt, weirdly, empty.

Let’s rewind to last year. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter did what she does best and brought the house down. Coldplay performed for what felt like way too long, Bruno Mars followed kicking it up a few notches, and then finally, the goddess Beyoncé herself appeared. The first thing audiences noticed was that Beyoncé and her dance crew of all black cool women sported garb that paid a striking homage to the Blank Panther Party.

Immediately the audience understood the message Beyoncé was sending, she and all those around her are black and proud of it. During Beyoncé’s performance she never went off script, she didn’t make a huge demonstration while on stage to get her statement across. Her and her dancers briefly paused at the beginning of the song with their fists in the air as a black power symbol and then later they all formed a giant X to pay tribute to Malcolm X. Beyoncé used just her clothing, her dancers, and a few small messages to charge her performance with political prowess.

Now, we can fast forward to this year’s Super Bowl and Lady Gaga’s flying circus halftime performance. Before I move any further, I want to say how much I loved Lady Gaga’s performance, I honestly thought she did an incredible job just like she does every time she goes on stage. She looked beautiful, her outfit was on point, she played nothing but hit after hit while simultaneously flying through the air and holding a keytar (it’s exactly like it sounds, a keyboard that is made like a guitar).

I was in awe the entire time and she ended it with a loud “Super Bowl 51!”, jumped off the stage and that was the end of the performance. While everyone around me was gushing about how amazing she was and how cool the stage looked I couldn’t help but ask myself, “Is that it?” This is the same woman who is outspoken about her support for all people, especially those in the LGBTQIA+ community. She spoke in Orlando after the tragedy that occurred in Pulse Nightclub last year saying that the attack was one, “On humanity itself.” The week leading up to the halftime show I stumbled upon article after article speculating on how much of Lady Gaga’s performance would be political, many of these sites claimed that when asked, Lady Gaga acted “coy” and didn’t give a firm answer. The firm answer was, no.

We live in uncertain times. Almost everyday it seems that somewhere, someone is getting his or her rights taken away. Whether they can’t even get into the country or can’t get healthcare or work somewhere because of who we love, humanity itself is under attack right now. Quite honestly, watching a game where the quarterback supports Trump was somewhat of a constant reminder, even when I was just trying to sit back and enjoy the game.

Having a woman who means so much to not just me but an entire community of people, proudly show that she is resisting the current presidential administration we are facing by breaking out some politics during her halftime show would’ve restored a feeling of hope to viewers at home. While her performance, entertainment-wise, was amazing, as an activist it just felt very wrong. I just wish she did something to show support to, well, really anything.

Her end statement “Super Bowl 51” could’ve easily become, “Black Lives Matter!” “I stand with Standing Rock!” “No Ban, No Wall!” She could’ve even worn a (expletive) grabs back hat or t-shirt. There’s so much to choose from I’m just really puzzled as to why she wouldn’t even try.

Again, Lady Gaga, I stand with you, I support you, I admire and love you. I’m just a little disappointed.