Fired up? Ready to go!

Guest column by Maria Harfouche, sophomore English and sociology double major

I am a radical feminist with radical anxiety. I hate crowds, loud noises, and uncontrolled environments. Anything that could possibly get out of control typically sends me into the nearest bathroom stall attempting to get my breathing under control. So, how did I muster up the strength to go to a protest in Los Angeles of more than 750,000 people on Jan. 21? The answer is simple: the hopeless I was feeling every single day since election day became more overpowering than my anxiety.

A tiny bit of background information for you, I am a sophomore English and sociology major with a minor in women’s studies. I’m also an avid politico; I’m constantly plugged in to the news and dream of a career in politics. To make a very long, painful story short, the 2016 election absolutely devastated me. My heart was shattered when the glass ceiling shockingly was not. It felt like a punch in the stomach, throat, and vagina. I felt like my pursuit of a political career was suddenly useless–– futile, because if Hillary Clinton couldn’t do it, why would I think I could?

In the days and weeks following Nov. 9, I, like many others, found it extremely difficult to wake up to bad news every single day. The constant cacophonies of hate crimes, horrific cabinet appointments, celebrity deaths, horrible statements from the trump team, and Barack Obama’s departure was overwhelming. I quickly lost my love and passion for politics, something I thought I wanted to dedicate my life to. That loss of passion and drive was crushing me and my spirit was absolutely drained.

I was extremely scared going to the Women’s March. The entire week leading up, I kept talking myself out of it. However, as I left Orange for Los Angeles with one of my best friends at 6 a.m. on January 21st, my fear suddenly dissipated from my body. As we drove through the city I love and saw signs, knitted pink hats, and people with smiles on their faces I suddenly felt an excitement in my chest. Once we got to the March, I felt like I was at the political epicenter of the globe. Everyone was holding up artistically crafted, poignant, and often-hilarious signs. Everyone was talking to one another and helping each other get through the crowd. The love and kindness in the air was a palpable as the downtown smog. People were playing instruments and singing. Little girls brought by their mothers were holding up signs and laughing with one another. I met and had an extensive conversation with an older woman who marched for the Equal Rights amendment in Washington, D.C. in the 70s.

I spoke to so many incredible intellectual women throughout the day. Through this I quickly realized that what we were doing was not only vital for the country, but also vital for all of us personally. Marching through the streets of Los Angeles, despite the anxiety and fear I felt, healed me. The Women’s March was a declaration of love, unity, and kindness. More than 3.5 million people worldwide marched in over 500 cities and there were zero arrests. It was the most powerful day of my life and I owe it a great debt for giving me back my hope. As we chanted Obama’s famous campaign adage from 2008, in which someone asks the crowd: “Fired up?” And the crowd roars back: “Ready to go!” I, in a place that would typically induce an anxiety attack, finally remembered what it felt to feel safe, accepted, revitalized, and most importantly, fired up and ready to go.