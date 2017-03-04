I’m proud to be a Muslim

Guest column by Hakeem Wakil, freshmen news and documentary major

When Donald Trump was elected President on Nov.8., I was terrified. A man who had called for a complete and total shutdown of Muslims entering the United States had just been chosen to run our country. After the election, I was feeling devastated and helpless, so I called my friend to share my thoughts. He gave me a piece of advice that was simple, but it really resonated with me. He told me I just needed to be there for my Muslim brothers and sisters.

Two months later, I found myself standing on the steps of the Leatherby Libraries with students with different beliefs who rallied to stand together against xenophobia. President Donald Trump and his administration had just imposed the immigration ban on seven middle eastern countries, and students, staff, and faculty had come out to show their opposition and solidarity with those affected by the ban. My shirt, which read “hug a Muslim,” was met with lots of love by the people around me. This was the first time in my life where I felt unconditionally accepted in my religious beliefs.

My friends supported me and I truly felt proud of my faith. Despite all that had occurred, Trump’s policies were bringing people together. At my high school, there was not really a strong, supportive, Muslim community around me. Here at Chapman, I am surrounded by a group of Muslims, as well as non-Muslims, who love and support me for who I am. As the walkout concluded, I continued to ask myself what was next for me. I felt an obligation to educate others about what my faith really entailed, and not what is commonly portrayed about it in the media.

I had an idea: a day where students could learn about Islam, denounce Islamophobia, and show solidarity. The main idea behind Hijab and Kufi Day was to give anyone the opportunity to wear the hijab (headscarf) or kufi (cap) to stand with their Muslim peers. I was part of the Muslim Student Association in high school, where we did a similar event at a much smaller scale. I felt like it would be the perfect experience to bring to Chapman. With the help of several other Muslim students, notably Kenzie Saleh, a sophomore kinesiology major, Muhammad Karkoutli, a freshman political science major, Suleiman Karkoutli, a freshman data analytics major and Safi Nazzal, a sophomore film production major, we planned the event and set the date for Feb.23.

We contacted local mosques, acquired donations of hijabs and kufis and received educational material that we could distribute to students who had any questions about Islam. We also reassured students that wearing a hijab or kufi on this day was not cultural appropriation. Rather, it represented solidarity with the community and also gave an insight or first-hand experience of what it means to be a Muslim in today’s society.

As the day finally approached, we were met with a warm welcome in the Attallah Piazza as many people came to show their support. Over a hundred people stopped by our booth to learn a little bit about Islam, wear a hijab or kufi, try some homemade baklava or get free henna tattoos. In the evening, we began to pack everything up and clear our table. Inside, I felt truly at peace. What made the event successful was the countless number of students and faculty who came to support their peers and show their solidarity with the Muslim community.

Today, I could not be more proud to be a Muslim.