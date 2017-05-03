Guest column by Taylor Onderko, senior peace studies major

Judaism isn’t one-size fits all, and neither is support for Israel.

Because of this, it’s important that Jewish communal leaders on our campus and around the country stop presenting it as such, especially when it comes to advocating for Israel.

I grew up in a diverse area of metropolitan Detroit with a large Jewish and Muslim community. This, combined with being raised in a progressive Jewish household, molded me into who I am today.

Over time, I began straying away from my Jewish identity because I felt I was expected to have an undying and blind love for Israel. My relationship with Israel is deep but more nuanced and complicated than what is being asked of me.

Although I love that after years of persecution, my people had established a Jewish state in Israel, I was, and still am, appalled by the continuing Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territory. The occupation, now entering its 50th year, continues to unjustly deny Palestinians the civil rights and self-determination that Israelis have achieved and which both people deserve.

I often found myself asking: Why do many of the American Jews I encounter turn a blind eye to the occupation and many of the realities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

Why are those people claiming to be representative of all American Jews when a majority of American Jews support a two-state solution and an end to the occupation?

Is it possible for me to be a proud, Pro-Israel Jew while also opposing and criticizing the actions taken by the Israeli government in the Palestinian territory?”

This was confusing to me.

I wasn’t able to answer these questions until I began finding connections between my dedication to social justice and my Judaism. Now, I understand that being Pro-Israel and being Pro-Palestinian are not mutually exclusive.

In response to the disconnect I felt, I helped create a space on campus that represents my Jewish values. This space is J Street U Chapman. J Street U is the campus arm of J Street, a pro-Israel, pro-peace advocacy organization that promotes a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

I’ve been able to reclaim my Jewish identity in J Street U. My Jewish values have taught me to care for, to be open-minded with, and accepting of others – to love my neighbor and to assist those who need my help. This applies to my advocacy too, and leads me to the belief that working toward a two-state solution is not only the best solution to a decades-old political conflict but is also deeply rooted in my Jewish values and tradition.

“The stranger who resides with you shall be to you as the natives among you, and you shall love them as yourself; for you were strangers in the land of Egypt” (Leviticus 19:34).



This quote resonates with me, and echoes throughout the work I do with J Street U.

Unfortunately, while working in Jewish communal spaces at Chapman, the fact that my Jewish values are not accepted by the major Jewish organization on campus has become more apparent now than ever.

Since the founding of J Street U Chapman, I started getting involved with Chapman Hillel by attending Shabbat dinners and being one of Hillel’s J Street U liaisons.

My relationship with Chapman Hillel has been interesting. Over time I’ve become disappointed with the organization’s board. Their student leadership declined the opportunity to co-host an Israeli-Palestinian memorial service with J Street U Chapman, Combatants for Peace and Parents Circle-Families Forum – groups that bring bereaved Israelis and Palestinians together to advocate for peace and mutual understanding.

The ceremony will memorialize both Israelis and Palestinians that have lost their lives in the conflict. We asked both Muslim Student Association and Hillel to cosponsor. While I’m grateful that MSA accepted the invitation, I’m deeply disappointed that Hillel’s student board did not.

Upon receiving the email declining my invitation, my heart sunk. Similarly to other times we presented opportunities to collaborate, the student board explained that they wanted to “stay apolitical.” This time, their reasoning left me confused and heartbroken. When does acknowledging the death of people become a political act?

This does not align with the Jewish values I care so much about.



Judaism isn’t one size fits all. So, Chapman Hillel, please try representing progressive Jews like me, too.

I encourage Jewish and non-Jewish, pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian students on our campus to join us at the May 7 event and to embrace an understanding of the humanity and the interconnectedness of both sides of this conflict.