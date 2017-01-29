Let reporters do their jobs

Distrust in the media is a hot topic and has been gaining momentum since the election of President Donald Trump. The media was described as the “opposition party” by Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. Trusted adviser to the president Kellyanne Conway recently asserted that press secretary Sean Spicer just knew a set of “alternative facts” when it came to the size of the crowd at the recent inauguration.

“The media much of the media, not all of it is very, very dishonest,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News Jan. 27. “Honestly, it’s fake news. It’s fake. They make things up.”

So, if people believe that their facts are altered by their newspapers or broadcast stations, reasonable people would ask where they can do their own fact-checking and find the truth. The obvious answer is to head straight for the original source.

Consider the example of education secretary Betsy Devos’ financial records and the validity of rumors that she has donated to causes that conflict with her current stances on education. The best way to know the truth would be to look at the records yourself and compare them to the promises released by Devos directly. In history, these are called primary sources, the most organic and unfiltered type of information.

But, here’s the catch: Not only is the proof of financial records 108 pages long, it is written in financial jargon that is difficult to understand. Even if you had the time to read the document and the know-how to comprehend it, this step is barely a drop in the bucket. Already, other controversies have risen and the list of facts to check is overwhelming.

To us, the answer is simple. Let the journalists do their jobs.

Great journalists do the research. They pull the documents, gather multiple sources, balance opposing perspectives and do their best to be objective. Journalists are trained to filter out what is newsworthy, and they hold expertise in complex areas so that they can translate professional jargon in a way that the general population can understand.

Every powerful person is capable of having a publicist and giving some kind of press release, but the people who write those have a completely different job than the media. They’re being paid to make someone look good. While the media is capable of making mistakes, the goal of any quality and competent news outlet should always be to be objective.

Long gone are the days of Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein who could write, “a high Democratic party source said” in their articles and readers would trust them.

In the digital age, more proof is expected. News articles should include video footage, recordings, links to documents, specificity in quotes, embedded social media and precise sources of facts.

There are steps we can all take to becoming informed citizens. Credible news sources tend to have been around for a long time. This is because they have earned the trust of the people. Learn what news outlets lean right, lean left and are balanced. Try to be diverse in your news consumption so you can make informed critical choices about what is the truth. Pay attention to the track record of your sources.

As we at The Panther take on the news of this next semester, we hope to do the best job we possibly can to deliver stories people actually want to read, and stories that actually matter to you. Our commitment to the best of our ability is this community.