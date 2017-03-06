Letter to the editor

I would like to first thank the news staff and editors of The Panther newspaper for always trying to print accurate and worthwhile stories. The Panther reporter made several contacts with me to ensure accuracy of the story. Unfortunately, semantics are sometimes critical when dealing with federal regulatory compliance, so I’d like to take the opportunity to offer some corrections to the story that was published Feb. 19 entitled “Public Safety plans to add separate ‘incident Log’ to website.”

The article incorrectly stated that Public Safety maintains a weekly crime log. In actuality, Public Safety maintains and updates a daily crime log, as required by the Jeanne Clery Act.

That log includes all crimes reported to the Public Safety department, regardless of whether someone wants to see the crime included in the log There are very limited circumstances in which we may temporarily withhold information from the log, such as if disclosure would jeopardize an ongoing investigation; jeopardize the safety of an individual; cause a suspect to flee or evade detection; or result in the destruction of evidence.

Absent one of these conditions, we must include information on the log to comply with federal law within two business days of receiving the information. However, we take our responsibility seriously to ensure that crime log entries do not inadvertently jeopardize the confidentiality of any victim, and we work diligently with victims ensure they have access to appropriate resources at the university and in the community.

Also with respect to the crime log, the article incorrectly indicated that if a report is unfounded by local police, “the university can remove the report from the Clery Act crime log.” However, should a crime be unfounded by local police and that status is relayed to Public Safety, we would update the disposition of the entry to “Unfounded,” but we would not remove the entry from the log.

To be clear, Public Safety has not proposed creation of a more expansive daily incident log, as the crime log already includes all crimes reported to our department that occur in our Clery Act geography. Instead, the proposal is to aggregate information regarding some of the crimes for which we are not required to report statistics in our Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, such as vandalism, theft, or battery. Only when these crimes are motivated, in whole or in part, by the bias of the offender, would we be required to disclose these offenses in our hate crime statistics.

Otherwise, there is no obligation to report them under the Clery Act. This is the area where the Public Safety will share the additional statistics but it will do so under a separate cover, so as to not mix things that are specifically required by the Clery Act with other disclosures we make above and beyond the requirements of the law.

I would encourage all members of the campus community to familiarize themselves with the policies and statistics disclosed in our Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, which is available online.

By familiarizing yourself with this information, you can help ensure you are promoting campus safety for yourself and others that are part of the Chapman University community.