The limbo president: leading by lowering the bar

Donald Trump is the limbo president. I do not mean to imply that Trump’s swearing in as President is not legitimate and “in limbo,” I mean to assert that the Republican Party and Trump have established a new pattern and principle of leadership by lowering the bar. They have lowered the bar on principles, on ethics, on morals, on values, on expectations, on courage, on consistency, on truth and on adherence to the constitution. And no matter how many times the Republican leadership lowers the bar, Trump goes lower. The limbo president goes under the bar.

Trump and the Republican leadership spent an entire election campaign attacking Hillary Clinton for the possibility of a future conflict of interest based on the non-profit Clinton Foundation. So we should expect Trump to divest himself of his business interests to avoid actual conflicts of interest, right? No, let’s lower the bar. Follow Representative Chaffetz’ lead and investigate the Director of the Office of Government Ethics. How dare he question Trump? Doesn’t he know that we have lowered the bar?

Let’s lower the bar on cabinet nominees while we are at it. Ben Carson told us he is not qualified. Lower the bar. Eight years ago, the GOP demanded that ethics reviews be completed before any hearings were held on Barack Obama’s nominees. This year, the U.S. Office of Government Ethics had not completed its review of the potential conflicts of interest of billionaire Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos. The same De Vos who has given hundreds of thousands of dollars in contributions to Republican Senators, including five who sit on the committee that is “reviewing” her nomination. No problem. Lower the bar. Schedule the hearing for late at night. Limit questions to five minutes. That should solve things … When questioning revealed that DeVos lacked an elementary understanding of numerous basic education department issues, regulations, and even federal civil rights laws, lower the bar and deny committee members the chance to ask any follow-up questions.

Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin lied in his Senate testimony in denying that his company, OneWest Bank, robo-signed documents. Should we follow up on this? No, can’t you just accept that we’ve lowered the bar? Look at Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Tom Price. He bought shares in a medical device manufacturer and only days later introduced legislation that would directly benefit that company. Forget holding hearings and asking questions, let’s vote to approve now. Surely they can clear the bar, it’s practically lying on the floor.

Anti-nepotism laws? Just ignore them. Nothing to see here, folks. Republicans will soon tell us that these laws were a bad idea all along. Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell are the ultimate snowplow parents for Donald Trump.

The S&P 500 is up more than 150 percent since Obama took office, corporate profits hit record levels and income inequality continues to increase with the haves getting richer and the have-nots having to work harder to stay afloat. So, do Trump and the Republicans recognize that corporate America and the wealthy are competing and winning? No, they want to lower the bar for the wealthy and big corporations by cutting taxes. (Kansas? Ignore that, its fake news.) Welfare for the wealthy.

Trump and the Republican leadership want to lower the bar by repealing the estate tax. Under the current law, a married couple can leave their children $11 million tax-free. They can leave their heirs more than 60 percent of their wealth in excess of $11 million. Almost nobody is rich enough for the estate tax to apply—less than two out of every 1,000 estates owe any estate tax. Isn’t it enough that the rich keep getting richer? No, Trump and the Republicans want to lower the bar. Affirmative action for the affluent: the ultimate participation trophy.

When Donald Trump mocks a disabled reporter, lower the bar. When Trump lies and then doubles down on his lies, lower the bar. Trump is afraid of facts, so the Republicans offer up “alternative facts.” KellyAnne Conway tells us to ignore Trump’s words. Instead, she invites us to look in his heart. What we see is fear. President Trump is afraid of science. He is afraid of preparation, ethics, the press, immigrants, and foreigners. He is afraid of foreign competition. Batten down the border hatches, put your fingers in your ears and forget American leadership in the world. Lower the bar and leave it to China. Or better yet Russia. Many people are saying Putin’s a great leader, you know.

The limbo president: lowering the bar and then dancing under it.