All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter

I’ve never felt more uncomfortable on campus then I did Feb. 9. This was the day when the picture surfaced of the “All Lives Matter” flag posted over the Pan-African flag on campus. It’s only nine days into Black History Month and feelings that I don’t belong here are already coming to the surface.
Black History Month was essentially created to educate the public on the contributions Black people have made to this country. White history is taught every day in every classroom. We are taught that what is White is normal. The erasure of people who look like me is exhausting, but for the shortest month of the year, we get to celebrate Black excellence.
It’s been amazing to walk by the library and feel like Chapman is in solidarity with us and our oppression. On Feb. 9, I was incredibly hurt by the actions of one student on this campus. Having a conversation with that student just made me understand how misinformed so many people must be. Black people are not more violent. Black people are not inherently more primitive. Our humanity is just as valid in this country as others are as well as our existence.
Black Lives Matter is a movement that was founded in 2013 after the death of Trayvon Martin, who was murdered, though it was not considered murder when his case went to court. Black people are inherently more likely to be convicted for a crime, according to The Huffington Post. We are seen as people who are more violent, and that is just not accurate.
I’m curious to see if the university will take any kind of stance against the actions of this student and what the consequences will be. I worry they will not be severe enough.While I can appreciate the thoughts Dean Price expressed by writing a letter to the Black Student Union about the incident, I am not satisfied with the response. The university took down the student’s sign because he didn’t follow guidelines for posting signs, not because the sign was taking away from our message for Black History Month which makes me wonder if the university is really in solidarity with us at all.
“All Lives Matter” was essentially created to undermine the Black Lives Matter movement. But, all lives don’t matter in this country. If they did, we would be accepting refugees. If they did, transgender people would not be killed at such a high rate. If they did, our president would not have passed a immigration ban from seven predominantly Muslim countries.
Our history in this country has been plagued by oppression from the moment we stepped on American soil. Our existence in history books has been minimized to slavery and the civil rights movement. It’s unfair because there is so much history that has been made by Black people. From inventions to ascending to arguably the most powerful position in the entire world, president of the U.S. is all a part of my history, but it’s often forgotten.
Please take the time this month to educate yourself on not only our oppression, but also our successes. Both are a part of American history. To pretend neither exist is not beneficial to learning from the mistakes that have been made in this country, and will never lead to equality, equity or liberation. I hope this incident will lead to further education on this campus.
Dear Miss snowflake,
You are incredibly sensitive , thin skinned, and tend to grossly over react at the most simple of gestures. To get your panties in a bunch over the fact that a student dared to hang a banner that said, ” All Lives Matter “. Are you kidding me ? Wow , this is really horrible ! And then you have the audacity to criticize Chapman by saying that you wonder if the University is really with us and you have feelings that you dont belong here.
You are exploiting white guilt over past racism, that we all condemn, yet you try to play the perpetual race card to win your petty self centered battles. And if Chapman doesn’t do everything you want , you will scream racism, and smear all white people with a broad brush. Your tactic will backfire and people will dismiss you as a crybaby !
And another thing, Black Lives Matter only when a white police officer is involved in the killing of a black man. The truth is black men are the main culprits of killing other black men. Yet you are silent about that ! Black on black crime is an epidemic. And where are your demonstrations against that ? Silence ! Take responsibility for your own community. Quit blaming everyone else. Ask your community, where are all the black fathers ! They are AWOL ! Why won’t you speak up about that ? Oh, I know, it’s easier to blame our problems on the white man ! The absence of black fathers is the elephant in the room! More silence. That is the root of most of the problems in that community.
A few years ago, I read in the liberal LA Times , that One third of young black men, are on probation, parole, or in jail. That is a fact. An inconvenient one for the race baiters and race hustlers like Al Sharpton and Black Lives Matters ! Your rap culture of misogyny, and violence doesn’t help. The promiscuity in song and black culture has been devastating. Will you raise your fist in the air and condemn that ? Did you know that about 75 percent of black children are born out of wedlock ? Does that have an awful affect on the black community ? It is easy to see why you would concentrate on a benign sign like All Lives Matter, rather than deal with the real problems, the real issues and point the finger elsewhere. It’s always easier to put the blame elsewhere. We have a word for that, Denial !
Your grandmothers and great grandmothers and grandfathers did have an excuse. They suffered and yet they kept hope alive . They are the heroes that endured and yet persevered. God bless them and surely they will rule heaven ! But I believe they look down with shame and disapproval to those that would make much ado about nothing when it comes to an innocuous sign that says , All Lives Matter. Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King were great heroes who I believe would condemn the race baiters and hustlers who constantly play the race card and wallow in the mud of victim hood !