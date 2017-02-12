All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter

I’ve never felt more uncomfortable on campus then I did Feb. 9. This was the day when the picture surfaced of the “All Lives Matter” flag posted over the Pan-African flag on campus. It’s only nine days into Black History Month and feelings that I don’t belong here are already coming to the surface.

Black History Month was essentially created to educate the public on the contributions Black people have made to this country. White history is taught every day in every classroom. We are taught that what is White is normal. The erasure of people who look like me is exhausting, but for the shortest month of the year, we get to celebrate Black excellence.

It’s been amazing to walk by the library and feel like Chapman is in solidarity with us and our oppression. On Feb. 9, I was incredibly hurt by the actions of one student on this campus. Having a conversation with that student just made me understand how misinformed so many people must be. Black people are not more violent. Black people are not inherently more primitive. Our humanity is just as valid in this country as others are as well as our existence.

Black Lives Matter is a movement that was founded in 2013 after the death of Trayvon Martin, who was murdered, though it was not considered murder when his case went to court. Black people are inherently more likely to be convicted for a crime, according to The Huffington Post. We are seen as people who are more violent, and that is just not accurate.

I’m curious to see if the university will take any kind of stance against the actions of this student and what the consequences will be. I worry they will not be severe enough.While I can appreciate the thoughts Dean Price expressed by writing a letter to the Black Student Union about the incident, I am not satisfied with the response. The university took down the student’s sign because he didn’t follow guidelines for posting signs, not because the sign was taking away from our message for Black History Month which makes me wonder if the university is really in solidarity with us at all.

“All Lives Matter” was essentially created to undermine the Black Lives Matter movement. But, all lives don’t matter in this country. If they did, we would be accepting refugees. If they did, transgender people would not be killed at such a high rate. If they did, our president would not have passed a immigration ban from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Our history in this country has been plagued by oppression from the moment we stepped on American soil. Our existence in history books has been minimized to slavery and the civil rights movement. It’s unfair because there is so much history that has been made by Black people. From inventions to ascending to arguably the most powerful position in the entire world, president of the U.S. is all a part of my history, but it’s often forgotten.

Please take the time this month to educate yourself on not only our oppression, but also our successes. Both are a part of American history. To pretend neither exist is not beneficial to learning from the mistakes that have been made in this country, and will never lead to equality, equity or liberation. I hope this incident will lead to further education on this campus.