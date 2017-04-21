I miss the old Henley basement

Guest column by Dylan Bowman, sophomore computer science major

I want you to imagine something with me for a second. It’s a chill Saturday night and the vibes are calling for you and some friends to head to Henley basement to play some pool and get some snacks. You and your friends meet up downstairs, get the pool equipment, grab a slice of pizza from Doy’s Place and start playing. Chapman Radio is bumping some great tunes. Everyone’s chilling. It’s a great time. A good friend of yours wants some late-night food after a party and stops by Doy’s Place as well. You say hello, catch up and they’re on their way. This happens over and over as more and more people flow into the basement. It really feels like the whole campus comes together over this small space.

Of course, the freshmen class may not relate to that story because Doy’s Place is gone and was replaced by Twelve. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t mind Twelve and I think it’s a bit of an improvement over Doy’s in terms of the quality of food, but Doy’s leaving its home in “HenBay” changed the landscape of residence life as we know it. Have you been in the basement on a late Friday night this year? It’s okay, nobody has. Doy’s is still there as if it is just waiting to re-open. There has been no word on how that space will be used, so it sits there, dark.

Perhaps it is not a priority of the Office of Housing and Residence Life to make use of the space, but it should be. It could be used to add a couple of study lounges to Henley basement, or perhaps a room to watch TV or play video games in. Henley basement is in a great spot on campus as it sits nicely near some of the biggest dorms on campus, it sits near the Randall Dining Commons, and it’s often used as a meeting area for so many organizations.

As much as I’d love to see Doy’s reopen, Twelve is clearly here to stay. That said, the space should be used for something other than holding food preparation equipment that isn’t being used, returning Henley Basement to the center of campus it was in years gone by. When Doy’s was in use, Henley basement felt like the center of on-campus living. Now it feels more like a relic of a bygone era with nothing quite comparing to it as a replacement. The space could greatly benefit on-campus residents if used effectively, and even if it is a minor issue, I call on Residence Life to enact change.