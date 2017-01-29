We must take action against xenophobia

Guest column by Sam Gershik, sophomore creative producing major

On Jan. 25 , President Donald Trump signed an executive order that banned people who were born in Syria, Libya, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia from entering the U.S. for at least the next 90 days. This order also refuses to welcome people fleeing Syria as refugees indefinitely.

A section of the executive order states, “The United States should not admit those who engage in acts of bigotry or hatred … or those who would oppress Americans of any race, gender, or sexual orientation.” Omitted from that last phrase is the word religion. This ban isn’t on those seven countries because they’ve committed hostile acts towards the U.S.; it’s because those countries’ populations are predominantly Muslim. This ban isn’t for security purposes, it’s simply blatant xenophobia on an international level.

A less reported section of the order states that after 60 days, Trump commands a list from the secretary of state and secretary of homeland security suggesting people from additional countries will be banned from entering the U.S. These secretaries are both men who have been approved by Congress but not by the American people.

A common misconception of the citizens of the U.S. is that the “separation of church and state” is a Constitutional absolute. Sadly, it is but an interpretation of the First Amendment. It was first interpreted that way by the third U.S. president, Thomas Jefferson, but not officially recognized in the Constitution. This discrepancy has been noted and has been used in many court cases to justify religious bias in the United States.

This executive order is the epitome of government oppressing a vastly peaceful religion in the name of a few extremists, discounting that every group has extremists. The U.S. has a massive group that considers itself a ‘right wing extremist group,’ but most people call it the Ku Klux Klan. When hate groups influence our government’s choices and our laws, we become no better than our enemies.

What does it say about our leaders that they not only approve but condone innocent people being persecuted simply because of their national origin? Half of the Senate has not spoken publicly about this order (at the time this column was written), and while the order does have bipartisan opposition, the senators who say nothing have just as much power as those who speak out.

Thankfully, the job of enforcing this horrendous policy falls to regular citizens, who have the ability and responsibility to refuse and resist this order. We as young people have the opportunity to change the world for the better or worse, right now. This order could be the start of a terrible chapter in our American history. It could be our generation’s Trail of Tears, our Jim Crow, our Nuremberg, all of which were government policies.

We citizens have the power to save our reputation as a tolerant and respectful country, and I can’t fathom why we wouldn’t want to do so. I think at some point we forgot that other people are humans, no matter how different they are from us.

If this inspired you whatsoever, please let your congress representative/senator know. Tell them your feelings on this and any other issues, from foreign policy to social issues to how to clean grout. For the Chapman area, our representative is Lou Correa, and you can reach his office at 202-225-2965. Our senators are Kamala Harris, who can be reached at 202-224-3553, and Dianne Feinstein, at 202-224-3841.