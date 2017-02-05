We need Chapman to take a stand

Since the implementation of President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel into the U.S. for nationals from specific countries, countless stories have been published about how individual lives all over the world have been uprooted and affected by the ban.

But this week, through emails from Chapman and a largely attended rally in the Attallah Piazza, it was evident that this executive order is affecting people in our own community.

One student is unable to return to Chapman and has had to drop all of her classes because of the travel ban. Her entire college career is on hold due to the recent executive order.

Many schools like Boston College and Northeastern University have issued official statements to say that they do not support the executive order and that they hold values of inclusion, freedom and diversity over xenophobia.

But, Chapman has not taken a stance.

It seems that there isn’t much Chapman administration can do besides keeping the masses informed. However, the university has taken measures to take care of students that may be affected by the ban. Fifteen Chapman professors signed a petition against the ban. The university is in the process of gathering resources for students such as summer housing, said Dean of Students Jerry Price.

In an email to the university, President Daniele Struppa wrote that he is “very concerned by any policy that restricts the free circulation of people and ideas, especially when the restriction is based on national origin, or on religious beliefs,” and that he hopes the order will be quickly lifted.

But where is the condemnation of the ban itself? Sure, he voiced tepid concern for how students might be affected by the ban, but nowhere does Chapman take an official position on whether the university supports the executive order or not.

Although there is little the school can do to help the student return, Price said. She has been refunded for the semester and has been given the option to re-enroll whenever she is able to.

“All we can do is minimize any negative impact here (at Chapman). We have no control over, you know, immigration policy – and certainly over airport security around the globe,” Price told The Panther.

However the one thing the university does have control over is the rhetoric it sends out.

Consider the message this sends to the student who is not being allowed to continue her college education that her university has not condemned the order. It would probably mean more to stand in solidarity with the student than to just say that, as a university, it will do what it can.