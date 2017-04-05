Non-binary, not invalid

Guest column by Kyler Asato, sophomore sociology major

Everyone is entrenched in their gender identity and their gender expression. Some cis people may not see their masculinity and femininity, but I know several who would feel uncomfortable if they were called feminine despite identifying as a cis man or vice versa. But this is Trans Day of Visibility, so let’s talk about trans identities.

I see myself as inherently neutral, leaning towards femininity, with my gender being on a gradient, but with the capacity for multiple markers and for those markers to be mutable and fluid. What does that mean to me specifically? It means that life is pretty bad sometimes. If you noticed how I did not mention my specific gender identity label, that’s partly because I’m still figuring that out.

I have mixed perceptions and feelings on my legs, hair, torso, nails, sometimes my voice, and sometimes my chest. The way I feel about these things change based on daily insecurities and how where on the gradient or spectrum I am at that point in time. Sometimes, insecurities become dysphoria, and sometimes I cannot look at a part of my body in the mirror.

What about clothes? Sometimes, I don’t care. I wake up, brush my teeth, pack my bag, throw something on and leave. Sometimes, when I really want to try, I’ll put on a cardigan to deviate from the assumed masculinity.

Allow me to repeat: People do not ask me what my gender identity is. People equate gender identity with gender expression, and assume me to be cisgender. People look at me and see a male body and assume masculinity. That’s not okay. Please don’t call me “dude,” “bro,” “boy,” “my man,” or anything of that strand without checking if it’s okay with me first. Please don’t refer to me by the wrong pronouns (I use they/them). Please don’t expect me to know all the answers about my gender, as I am currently trying to figure it out while dismantling the concept that I need to be masculine. Please don’t tell me how to dress, how to speak, how to act, how to walk, how to carry myself. I don’t tell you what to do, I encourage you to be true to who you are, because that’s what I’d like to see.

Let me give an example of policing gender. I came out to my family over interterm about my sexual orientation. They then found out about my trans identity. Over spring break, I was relaxing in my favorite long-length shirt (that I use as a dress) with sliders in our hotel room. All of a sudden, my sister angrily groaned for me to put on pants because I made her uncomfortable. I did not understand because I thought my outfit was very ambiguous and incredibly comfortable physically and internally. My dad joined in her outburst and said that I should put on pants because it was embarrassing.

While what my dad said was clearly transphobic and indicative of policing gender, I found what my sister said to be equally as harmful. The disdain and discomfort in her voice read as her not being used to trans femme displays or mine specifically, not just the lack of me wearing “pants.” What’s the difference between me wearing sliders or my mom wearing short shorts in the privacy of our hotel room? To me, the difference is the body that’s wearing them.

I despise the idea that I have to prove my identity, and blend identity and expression together for another person’s convenience. I despise having to shout who I am from the rooftops when it’s already terrifying to correct people about something as simple as my pronouns. I hate that my identity is not valid if another person doesn’t see it or doesn’t even think about it. My identity isn’t up for debate, but yet some people aren’t willing to listen. And it’s not like I can grow and solidify an identity if I’m simultaneously fighting to legitimize the ground I have.