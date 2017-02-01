One takeaway from the 2016 debacle

Guest column by Juan Bustillo, sophomore political science and screenwriting major

Out of all the misery and negativity that arose from last year’s election, a single sliver of hope managed to crawl its way out: the American people are done with capitalism. This message manifested itself in many different ways. For President Donald Trump’s voters, this was achieved by clinging on to an era in which they felt that the system worked for them (but no one else), along with a frightening dose of white nationalism. For Bernie Sanders supporters, it was by advocating for a social democracy that promised a more equal society free from the iron grip of big money. The massive support and enthusiasm these candidates garnered is a response to the 40-year-old decay of capitalism, and this notion is backed up by the nearly nonexistent support of Hillary Clinton, who never managed to shake the fact that she is a pathetically fake, corporate hack who represents everything America’s working class hates.

It cannot be understated, however, that in this particular scenario, it was infinitely preferable for the mass of people voting for Trump, because of dissatisfaction with their economic situation, to vote for Clinton instead. No amount of protectionism or toughness justifies the disgusting, archaic xenophobia, barbarism, and sheer racism that Trump exudes.

In response to Slovenian leftist philosopher Slavoj Žižek, who supported Trump because he would “shake up the system,” Noam Chomsky argued that “what we’ll be doing now is trying to protect rights…from being destroyed” rather than actually moving forward. This article is not in defense of Trump’s election; rather, it is meant to take a look at what can be learned from the push against the establishment that Sanders supporters also partook in. Namely, the resistance against Clinton and the neoliberal (expletive) the American working class has been fed for nearly 50 years.

The rise of Sanders is, according to The Atlantic, unprecedented, not seen since the mid 70s. Which is, coincidentally, when corporations began tightening their iron grip on American politics. This was not by accident, nor by design (contrary to the candidacies of Trump and Clinton, respectively). We all know why Sanders had such a dramatic rise. His message of justice and equality resonated, his honest speaking style reflected our anger at the system, and he wasn’t bought by billionaires. Trump, on the other hand, gained his support in two ways. The first was, obviously, by, once again, legitimizing bigoted ideas of implicit supremacy in “White America.” This is what Clinton and the media focused on the most. The second reason, however, was arguably even more influential. Middle America was losing its jobs due to poor trade policies crafted by corporate-neoliberal politicians.

It’s important to understand that these two reasons are not separate, but actually very closely tied. It’s no secret that white men dominated the job market for the majority of the post-WWII years. They felt pride in being the breadwinners who could support a family and enjoy their work. Society tended to these individuals and held them on a pedestal. This was threatened as soon as women and people of color began entering the workforce after a series of civil rights movements. All of a sudden, they were competing with women, who were only supposed to be submissive wives, and people of color, who were not allowed to drink from the same water fountains ten years before.

This happened to coincide with a time when real wages began to stagnate, they had less bargaining power at the workplace, and the outsourcing of jobs. These privileged white snowflakes were all of a sudden faced with a reality: they’re not that special. These are but a few of the economic and social conditions that led to Trump’s rise. Basically, white men thought that they could reclaim their superior status as the little poster boys of the “American dream”.

Even through all the blatant racism and hatred, the core message that most Trump voters were trying to communicate is that they’re afraid. Yes, some of them are afraid of being taken over by Sharia law or some weird immigrant apocalypse, but the majority are afraid of many of the same things Sanders supporters are afraid of. Afraid of not being able to support their families, afraid of corporations controlling politicians, of not being able to afford healthcare or schooling. There are plenty of valid arguments against voting for Trump, and I’ll probably agree with every single one of them, but he rhetoric on jobs and the working class, for as ingenuine as it’s proven to have been, was just what America’s “forgotten” (but not really) middle class wanted to hear.

The support garnered by Trump and Sanders shows that the American people are ready for a change. They are ready for a government that represents its people rather than the rich corporate donors. What Trump supporters failed to catch on to, however, is that this is not achievable under any form of capitalism. Sanders’ social democracy would have treated the symptoms, but it would have been easily corruptible. The 2016 election showed that the American people are ready to move beyond capitalism; but many haven’t realized it yet.