An open letter from the Black Student Union

Guest column by Jae Staten, freshman film production major

To Public Safety, the Chapman administration, and whomever else this may concern:

The Black Student Union has written this open letter to formally and emphatically disapprove of the presentation about arming Public Safety officers made by Chief of Public Safety Randy Burba at the faculty senate meeting on March 17.

We are appalled that this presentation was made at a meeting that is only open to faculty. While we understand there is no formal process happening to proceed with this, it’s absurd to be having a discussion about the safety of this campus without involving the majority of the people who this major change would have the potential to affect. Students are an essential part of this conversation.

Every student has the right to feel safe at Chapman University, and yet, oftentimes students of color, queer and transgender students, and other marginalized identities do not feel safe on this campus. Adding guns into the mixture would only increase the discomfort often felt by students of color, in particular, our Black students. The “weapons effect” found in social psychology has found that even just the presence of weapons makes people feel more anxious and agitated. Black students on this campus are well aware of a number of unnecessary deaths caused by police officers who abuse their power, and the thought of Public Safety officers having guns makes us uncomfortable and even fearful of a tragedy occurring on campus.

The Panther stated that Burba feels guns are needed on campus due to “an upward trend in school violence and active shooter incidents.”

While this may be true nationwide, Chapman has had minimal cases of “school violence” that would require a need for a gun. According to Dean of Students Jerry Price who said that, in the past two years, the university has received one complaint of assault by a Public Safety officer. Public Safety officers are not sworn police officers. Many Public Safety officers could actually benefit from more conflict resolution training and diversity and inclusivity training. These steps have the potential to de-escalate a situation before it even gets to the point where violence is necessary. There are also plenty of other options that are not lethal that Public Safety could propose. While the Black Student Union is not in favor of those choices either, the proposal of non-lethal weapons would pose a more valid discussion than the current proposal of firearms.

We invite other student organizations to sign this letter and actively participate in expressing their disapproval to Public Safety and the administration. There are many questions left to be answered by Chapman such as any sort of timeline, the training that would be involved, etc. If the university is really considering firearms, it should be transparent with the student body.