The power of the Women’s March

Guest column by Dory Ann Carter, sophomore communication studies major

I was standing in between bushes, straining to see whose voice was echoing through across the massive crowd. People of all identities stood side by side around me, some holding signs and some holding hands. Suddenly, a faint roaring sound started to grow in power, immersing us in cheers, yells and cries. It was the most powerful and beautiful sound of thousands of voices erupting in a single wave.

What could create such a tremendous explosion of energy and unity? You might have already guessed, but I was standing in the very middle of the Women’s March in Los Angeles.

That morning, I woke up at 6:30 a.m. and grabbed a granola bar, my feminist hat, my wonderful friend Katherine, and hit the road. We drove to Los Angeles in the wake of the new presidency; a presidency that is consistently working to oppress and strip away rights from too many identities to count. For me, this march seemed like a perfect opportunity to be part of something bigger, a type of resistance I’ve never been a part of before.

Public marches and protests like this one generated through the use of social media networking were born through the Black Lives Matter movement. This movement has pioneered the amazing and powerful use of social media to spread the word, show others live moments during marches and create a movement out of a hashtag. Because of Black Lives Matter, the Women’s March movement across the world was made possible.

We shuffled inch by inch down the street, shoulder to shoulder with other individuals holding signs like “I will not be silent,” “Estoy con ellas (I’m with them),” “I can’t believe I still have to protest this stuff,” and one of my personal favorites, “Yes we can destroy Trump’s horcruxes.” Even though I already felt a sense of community walking side by side with these random Los Angeles residents, I didn’t fully understand what kind of massive gathering this was until the march hit a street intersection. I looked to my right down the cross street and as far as my eye could see, people filled the empty space. I gasped and looked to my left down the other side of the cross street and was met with the same view. The streets were packed with protesters. I got chills as I thought about how many people across the world were marching in that exact moment. These people were marching not only to fight against our corrupt leader, but also to fight against a greater system of patriarchy and oppression that has been ingrained in our society for years.

Even though one march can’t change everything, it created a new spark of hope in my heart that we have the power to eventually change the world. With enough hands and enough hearts, we can get to work to actively take down these systems of oppression and spread love at the same time.