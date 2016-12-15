The Republican Party needs to change

One major complaint throughout the election cycle was that not many people held favorable opinions of either major party candidate, and were thus forced to vote for whichever one they saw as “less evil” than the other. Due to this, some even called for an end to the two-party system. While more prominent third parties would provide greater options to voters, a two-party system of government has many benefits. Rather than do away with an institution that is nearly as old as the country itself, the Republican Party must make three essential changes in order for bipartisanship to return to effectiveness.

Environmentally, the Republican Party must abandon Donald Trump, who hopes to appoint a climate-science denying deregulator to head the EPA, and return to the conservationist approach of Richard Nixon, who created the EPA. This may be the most urgent change the party must make. Scientists have made it clear that global warming is an issue that can’t wait, and rather than dismiss it as a hoax, we need two parties that debate to find the best ways to protect the environment. Perhaps Lindsay Graham can be the example for Republicans to follow in the early days of this necessary ideological shift.

If Republicans want to identify as the party of Abraham Lincoln, they must begin protecting civil rights and fighting for social equality. The most appalling affront to voters that the GOP pushed for this year came in the form of voter ID laws. These laws restrict voting and, in certain cases, have been ruled discriminatory based on race, which is unacceptable. If Republicans want any chance of respectability, they must ditch these efforts immediately. Attacks on marginalized groups must end as well. Remove the anti-LGBTQIA+ rhetoric from the platform, stop trying to restrict women’s access to reproductive healthcare, and get on board with secularism already. These wedge issues singlehandedly discourage cooperation.

Perhaps most importantly, the Republican Party needs to reintegrate support for New Deal programs into its framework. When Dwight Eisenhower became president, he didn’t promise to undo everything FDR accomplished. In fact, his top marginal income tax rates reached as high as 90 percent and he defended Social Security. Similarly, conservative figures like Milton Friedman, Friederich Hayek and Richard Nixon have all advocated for the seemingly radical policy of a universal basic income. Compare this with House Speaker Paul Ryan’s intentions to repeal the Affordable Care Act and even possibly privatize Medicare, as well as Donald Trump’s nearly immediate rescindment on his campaign promise to protect Social Security. The desire to slash safety-net programs does not combine well with the tradition of frivolous spending initiated by Ronald Reagan. Democrats simply don’t find it reasonable to compromise with a party that thinks the American people should receive less benefits because the biggest military in the world needs to be bigger.

Government in the United States is stronger with effective bipartisanship. Protection of the environment, protection of civil rights and marginalized groups, and protection of workers should not be partisan issues. It would not be conceding to change the party position on these things; it would simply be the right thing to do for the country.