The Republican Party needs to revise its priorities

Guest column by Daniel Espiritu, freshman political science major

The Republican Party is in big trouble. Time and time again, the Grand Old Party (or GOP) has grinded against the best interests of not only Republican voters, but the American people. The latest example of this rests on the shoulders of the American Health Care Act.

According to Business Insider, “(House Speaker Paul) Ryan said the new legislation, called the American Health Care Act (AHCA), fulfilled Republican promises to repeal and replace Obamacare and would help to unburden average Americans from high healthcare costs.”

However, the public quickly began to question intentions of the bill. A report released by the Congressional Budget Office revealed that the implementation of the AHCA would result leaving 24 million people uninsured, as reported by CNN. The bill quickly lost public support. A national poll conducted by Quinnipiac University showed that only 17 percent of American voters approved of the bill while 56 percent declared disapproval and 26 percent were undecided.

On March 24, House Republican leaders pulled the bill minutes before it came to a vote. Some are left asking why this effort to repeal and replace Obamacare failed. Since the AHCA’s implementation, the GOP has campaigned many candidates on the promise to repeal and replace, so how is it that with control over both the presidency and the Congress, the Republican party failed to pass major health care reform?

The reason that the health care bill failed is because it was barely a health care bill at all. The tax credit system that it boasted about was criticized by Senator Bernie Sanders (who received a 61 percent favorability rating in a poll conducted by Fox News, possibly making him the most popular acting politician in America) for giving $300 million in tax breaks to the top 2 percent of income earners, as reported by Real Clear Politics. To make matters worse, the Huffington Post reported that the bill would slash funding for Medicaid by $880 billion over the next 10 years.

This calls for Republican voters to wonder whose side the politicians who they elected are on. Those who would have suffered most under this legislation are senior citizens and rural communities who, according to Business Insider, voted in favor of President Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

Only time will tell what electoral repercussions the GOP will face during the 2018 midterm elections, but if there is one thing that is clear, it’s that the Republican Party is shifting toward far-right, corporatist extremism. Trump’s promise to “drain the swamp” was met with the appointment of cabinet members such as former Exxon-Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson as secretary of state (whose ties with Russia during his time as the corporation’s CEO has drawn controversy) and Betsy DeVos as secretary of education (who was harshly criticized by Democratic leaders for having absolutely no experience in public education and only receiving the position due to her family’s history of large donations to the GOP).

If the Republican Party is to survive and succeed, it must re-establish itself as a 21st-century party that is ready to tackle the challenges that Americans and citizens of the world will face in coming years.