Self-care is the best care

Self-care should be a vital part of any college student’s weekly routine. Especially at this time in the semester, when the excitement has worn off, we become accustomed to our routines. It can become especially draining as you try to balance the load of four to six classes as well as any other extracurricular activities you have chosen to take on. Many of us are also working students and are responsible for taking care of a household or paying for an apartment. It can be difficult to find time for ourselves or even to check in on ourselves in order to remain sane.

As someone who suffers from high functioning anxiety, bouts of depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder, it is even more important that I check in on myself and make sure that I am eating properly and getting enough sleep. Ultimately, I am satisfied with my life. Foregoing my self-care can be potentially dangerous and can aggravate the mental disorders I suffer from.

Checking in is the first step. Oftentimes because of my wildly complicated and busy lifestyle, it is easy to not know emotionally and possibly physically where I am at. At one point last semester, I was avoiding self-care so much that my body started giving me physical signs, and a doctor had to tell me to slow down. Being aware of your breathing, your emotions, your eating and sleeping patterns, and even your pain levels is vital. Your body uses pain to tell you something is wrong. Too often an ibuprofen is an easy fix. The same can be said about drinking coffee to stay awake, when in reality, what your body needs is sleep.

I wish anxiety was a more commonly accepted disorder among professors. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 41.6 percent of college students stated anxiety as their top presenting concern in a survey conducted in 2013. For a long time, my anxiety was undocumented and therefore not something I could bring to the university’s attention. It’s easier to send a sick note claiming a cold or the flu than it is to explain that I had a panic attack before class or that I am unable to get out of bed and haven’t eaten in 16 hours. It’s increasingly difficult to explain why I haven’t been to class when I’m having traumatic flashbacks and I am fearful of leaving my apartment. We need to combat the stigma surrounding mental health because it is so often out of control.

Self-care looks different for everyone. I like sleep, long hot showers despite California’s drought, trips to Disneyland and I like to write. Sometimes I don’t want to be by myself and I seek community with others. Self-care is different for everyone. My mom loves to excercise. When she goes without it, it effects her psyche. Trying new self-care practices, whether it be deep breaths or watching “Parks and Recreation” on Netflix, is the best way to find what works for you.