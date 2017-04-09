SGA got the votes, but at what cost?

In the constitutional election to restructure the student government senate, student government spent at least $3,000 on promotion. Mady Dewey, director of public relations, spent $1,500 of the public relations budget on an ice cream social, in addition to marketing through social media, fliers and word of mouth. Justice Crudup, director of elections, spent $1,500 from the elections budget for on-campus food vouchers to give to students for voting.

Posted around campus were fliers for the March 30 ice cream social that student government was hosted “as a way to inform the student body of the constitutional amendment that is on the ballot.” The social included a presentation by student government Vice President Tyler Porterfield. But what was problematic was the name of the event, “Ice Cream for Constitutional Change,” which implies that the incentive is in event for a vote in favor of the amendment.

There were many incentives that surrounded student government’s push to get 20 percent of the student body to vote, which was required for the amendment to pass. Between the free ice cream and the $10 food vouchers, it is safe to say that at least some students were voting solely because they wanted a reward. This is an issue because these incentive-driven voters are not making choices because they care about the student government constitution. They are not necessarily informed about what they are voting for or against. Voting is meaningless if it is not backed by actual knowledge of the issues.

The reward-based approach doesn’t add value to civic participation if voters are participating for the wrong reasons.

If you think about it, the incentives are not “free” for students. The $3,000 that was spent to encourage more people to vote is provided by a student fee. Whether students like it or not, their money is being spent to bribe voters into participating in what is

supposed to be a democratic process.

The 20 percent requirement works as a measure to ensure that at least one-fifth of the student body is engaged in the democratic process. That benefit is invalidated if the only way student government can get its constituents to participate is through bribery. With more than 30 students involved in student government, there is plenty of manpower available to reach the different communities on this campus.

This isn’t the only constitutional change that has been proposed by the senate. A similar proposal to the one that was just passed was vetoed by student government President Annabell Liao because the senators ignored the student feedback given about a change in the number of senators. The 181 students who responded to the survey said that they, for the most part, wanted student government to stay the same.

Instead of overriding Liao’s veto, which would have taken a three-fourths majority vote, the senators chose instead to put these new and slightly different constitutional changes to a vote, and push to get 20 percent by using the incentives.

There are certain parameters put in place, such as the president’s veto power to make sure that, ultimately, the senate is effective in addressing the needs of their constituents. Instead, the senate worked within the system, drafting a similar amendment meant to downsize the senate, and steamrolled their constituents’ concerns by going forward with a vote.

It seems that the incentives were used to encourage students to vote in favor of the constitutional change rather than posing the change as a question as to whether students actually wanted it in the first place.

It’s clear to us that student government believes it knows what’s best for its constituents with this constitutional change. Only time will tell whether student government will become more effective now that the amendment has passed.